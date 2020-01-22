Mass student among 9 finalists in NASA’s March 2020 rover naming competition

Updated: 6:48 a.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

A Westwood student is one of nine finalists in the NASA March 2020 rover naming competition.

The agency originally received 28,000 locations, from American students from kindergarten to high school.

The volunteer judges reduced this to nine final names. Amira Shashiry of Westwood suggested the name Promise.

Other suggestions from the nine finalists include tenacity, persistence, vision, clarity, ingenuity, strength and courage.

There is an online poll open until Monday in which you can vote for your favorite.

The votes will help NASA choose the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

