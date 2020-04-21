Mass. immigrant communities concerned about Trump’s immigration order

Massachusetts immigrant communities involved about Trump’s immigration buy

Up-to-date: 7:00 PM EDT Apr 21, 2020



Hide Transcript

Present Transcript

IT THE Completely wrong Concept AT THE Erroneous TIME, Stressing IT WILL MAKE IT Tougher TO Combat THE VIRUS AND THAT IT HURTS A Essential Element OF THE WORKFORCE. GLADYS VEGA HEADS UP THE CHELSEA COLLABORATIVE. SHE HAS BEEN FEEDING HUNDREDS OF Households A 7 days. SHE Suggests THE IMMIGRATION Buy WILL Radically Hurt Attempts TO Contain THE VIRUS, Particularly IN COMMUNITIES Where by IMMIGRANTS Were Now Nervous TO Occur Forward. >> THE People today WHO Want TO GET Tested, Moms WHO Will need DIAPERS, It’s Absolutely Unneeded. >> THE PRESIDENT DROPPED THE BOMBSHELL, Expressing THAT HE WOULD BE HALTING IMMIGRATION Quickly. >> I Really don’t Help IT AND IT Does not MAKE US ANY SAFER. >> Gurus ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF Basically Making an attempt TO Score Details WITH HIS Base THEY Issue OUT THE PANDEMIC HAS Currently SHUT DOWN MOST IMMIGRATION Services AND Get in touch with IT A KICK IN THE Teeth TO A lot of IMMIGRANT Families. >> Provides TO Help US Continue to be Harmless AND Healthier. THEY ARE CARING FOR OUR Family members IN THE HOSPITALS. >> THIS Local climate OF Worry WILL Have an impact on OUR Health Care Employees. IN THE UNITED STATES, A single IN 4 Medical doctors IS AN IMMIGRANT AND A single IN 5 Health and fitness Care Were IS AN IMMIGRANT — Employees IS AN IMMIGRANT. >> THERE ARE Stories HIS Order Might MAKE EXCEPTIONS FOR Health

Massachusetts immigrant communities worried about Trump’s immigration purchase

Current: 7:00 PM EDT Apr 21, 2020

President Donald Trump is established to indication an govt order that will temporarily suspend immigration into the United States owing to coronavirus concerns.

President Donald Trump is established to indication an government purchase that will quickly suspend immigration into the United States due to coronavirus considerations.