Mass. Health officials confirm 4th death from vaping

Updated: 1:35 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

A fourth person died of a vaping-related lung injury, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. The patient, a man in his mid-40s from Middlesex County, reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, an ingredient present in marijuana, said health officials. The case is one of 36 confirmed cases of lung damage associated with electronic cigarettes or vaping that DPH reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since September 11, 2019, when the state began requiring clinicians that they report any unexplained lung injury. Since the state began making the report mandatory, DPH has received 341 reports from clinicians of suspected lung damage associated with vaping, officials said. Of these, 109 EVALI cases have been identified, with 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases reported to the CDC. In November, DPH reported the death of a man in his 50s from Worcester County who reported spraying nicotine and THC. In October, the state reported deaths from a lung injury from the vaping of a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, both of whom sprayed nicotine.

