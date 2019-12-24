Loading...

Mass. Driver, passenger among three killed in Interstate 95 accident

Updated: 10:39 PM EST December 23, 2019

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the three people who died in a weekend accident on Interstate 95 near the South Carolina border.

According to the patrol, Thomas Holland, 44, of Grafton, Massachusetts, was driving the 2018 Toyota southbound that left the interstate, crossed the median and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle, The Robesonian of Lumberton reported.

The patrol said that a passenger in Holland's car, Debra Anderson, 60, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Both Holland and Anderson died on the scene.

In addition, the patrol said Gail Lee, 73, of Deland, Florida, was a passenger in the 2017 Ford SUV northbound. She was killed and the driver, David Lee, also 73 years old and from Deland, Florida, suffered serious injuries.

After the initial collision, there was a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles, according to the patrol. Four other people suffered what were called "obvious" injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

A report by the investigating soldier did not indicate what caused Holland's car to cross the median towards the approaching traffic.