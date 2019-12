Mass. Democrats run for seats in the United States Senate

Loading...

Summary of the OTR 2019 year: Massachusetts Democrats run for seats in the US Senate UU.

Updated: 9:10 PM EST December 28, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

ED: WE HAVE HAD THE THREE CANDIDATES IN THE CAREER OF THE SENATE IN OTR RECENTLY. Let's play with everyone. WE WILL LISTEN WHAT THEY SHOULD SAY. REFERENCES JOE KENNEDY III CONGRESS, WHICH APPEARS IN OUR FIRST SHOW AFTER HE KNOWS THAT HE RUN AGAINST SENATOR MARKEY. >> MASSACHUSETTS NEEDS A SENATOR IN OUR COMMUNITIES AND LIFTING THE VOICES. IT IS NOT ENOUGH TO REST IN PROGRESSIVE LAURELES. >> THIS IS A CAMPAIGN THAT WILL GIVE ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRESENT MY LEADERSHIP REGISTRATION FOR MASSACHUSETTS AND DELIVER FOR MASSACHUSETTS. >> I know Joe Kennedy. He is a very nice guy. SENATOR MARKEY IS A GOOD MAN. I am bringing different perspectives. WE NEED SOMEONE WITH THE TRIPLES TO TAKE IN CORPORATE AMERICA. ED: DO YOU HAVE THE MOST ACUTE MESSAGE AT THE BEGINNING OF 2020? MARY ANN, YOU MUST SAY THAT JOE KENNEDY. PERSONIFY CHANGE, PERSONIFY THE URGENCY AND WANTS TO DO THINGS. MARKEY CONTINUES TO TALK ABOUT THE THINGS HE HAD BEEN DOING, LIKELIHOOD TO PRESENT HIS CASE IN WHICH HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN DOING AND TO GET THINGS HE SHOULD BE WELL DOING. MRS. RIORDAN IS A GREAT LAWYER. I AM NOT SURE YOU ARE GETTING TRACTION. ED: WHO HAS THE SHARP MESSAGE UNTIL 2020? ROB: I THINK THAT MARKEY MESSAGE BUYERS, THEIR WORDS ARE MORE CORRESPONDING, BUT VOTERS FEEL THAT IT IS A BOY IN A THREE PIECE SUIT WITH A PROGRESSIVE COSTUME. I think they think Joe Kennedy is genuine, but I think Joe Kennedy has to work to sharpen his message. WHY GET RID OF THE OTHER TYPE, WHY WE NEED TO SEND TO THE UNITED STATES SENATE. ED: WILL REARDON BE A GREATER FACTOR OR A SPOILER? ROB: She is required to be a cast member in a two-star play. MARY ANNE: ANIL thinks this race is very close. IF SHE TAKES SOMEONE'S VOTES, IT IS PROBABLY MARKEY. ED: DON'T YOU THINK THE CAREER IS CLOSED? MARY ANNE: NO, I THINK KENNEDY HAS A SUBSTANTIAL LEAD. JANET: AT THE END OF 2019, ED MARKEY MADE CHANGES TO HIS CAMPAIGN IN SENATE, CHANGES TO HIS LEADERSHIP TEAM. NEW PERSONS IN CHARGE TO GET THE VOTE. DO YOU READ THIS AS A PANIC OR A NORMAL COURSE OF ACTION? MARY ANNE: BOTH. AT THIS POINT IN THE ED MARKEY RACE, YOU MUST HAVE A POLITICAL OPERATION TO GO. HE DID THIS AND RUN TWICE NOW. YOU MUST BE ALL CONFIGURED, READY TO GO, MOVE FORWARD. MAKING THESE CHANGES NOW DOES NOT SAY THAT YOU WILL NOT MAKE PROGRESS AT THE END, BUT YOU HAVE NOT WON ANYTHING YOU HAVE WON ANYTHING IN JOE KENNEDY AND THERE IS NINE MONTHS LEFT. JANET: YOU HAVE EXECUTED A COUPLE OF RACES FOR THE UNITED STATES SENATE. IS IT NORMAL TO MAKE THESE CHANGES TO THE MIDDLE OR FIVE OR SIX MONTHS IN THE CAMPAIGN? ROB: IT'S NORMAL, BUT IT CAN ALSO BE DESPAIRED. MANY CAPTAINS OF VESSELS IN CHAIRS OF COVERED PROBLEMS AROUND AND DO NOT HELP. ED: FOR REGULAR VOTERS, DOES CHANGES MEAN SOMETHING? LOOK AT THE CANDIDATE. ROB: LOOK AT THE CANDIDATE. PERSONAL – IT IS AN INCREMENTAL CHANGE. CHANGES OF STAFF MAKE INCREMENTAL CHANGES. THE LOW RACE TO CANDIDATE – MARY ANNE: BOTH WE MADE CHANGES AT THE END OF THE CAMPAIGN. MY THING LESS FAVORITE WAS THE ADDITION RESTRICTION. IN MOST OF THESE CASES YOU FINISHED HELPING, AND YOU CAN HAVE A FEW AS A RESULT. IN THIS CASE WITH ED MARKEY, YOU MUST LOOK AT IT AND SAY IT IS NOT A GOOD SIGN. JANET: AND IT'S WHERE THE CANDIDATES ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE PEOPLE AROUND THEM. That will be displayed on the camera or in your words. ED: VERY GOOD. WE TALK ABOUT THE SENATE RACE. NOW WE TAKE BEACON HILL POWERBROKERS. CHARLIE BAKER IN POSITION FOR A THIRD POSSIBLE TERM, BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO DEMOCRATS? HOW SOLID IS SUPPORT FOR THE SPEAKER AND THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE? OUR ROUND TABLE CONTINUES WITHOUT

Summary of the OTR 2019 year: Massachusetts Democrats run for seats in the US Senate UU.

Updated: 9:10 PM EST December 28, 2019

The panel discusses who has the sharpest message for the 2020 Senate race in Massachusetts.

The panel discusses who has the sharpest message for the 2020 Senate race in Massachusetts.

.