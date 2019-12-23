Mason Rudolph would have defeated Jets

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – As expected, Mason Rudolph He played well against the Jets on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback entered the game in the second quarter and completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown before leaving at the end of the third quarter with a left shoulder injury.

Mike Tomlin This season he has pressed many of the correct buttons with his team, achieving eight wins for a team that lost its starting quarterback in the last 13 games, along with many other injuries.

But Rudolph should have started this game against the Jets, which the Steelers lost 16-10 to lose control of their playoff chances. Nothing we saw on Sunday at Met Life Stadium changed my opinion about it.

In fact, it was a compelling reminder of why that should have been the case.

Again, nothing against Devlin Hodges. His has been a great story. He led the Steelers to three of those victories without Ben Roethlisberger.

But their defects in terms of arm strength are too large to overcome. Rudolph does not have a canon for one arm, but it is much better than Hodges'.

Tomlin had to make a difficult decision as to which quarterback to start. But if Rudolph had started this game, the Steelers (8-7) would be preparing to play against the Ravens on Sunday and only need to win to get to the playoffs.

At least that's what it says here.

• As things stand, Hodges will probably start in Baltimore because Rudolph suffered a shoulder injury suffered by Rudolph.

There have been some things that question Rudolph's hardness because he didn't stay in the game with an injured left shoulder.

That's stupid. He actually stayed in the game for another four moves after suffering the injury. Then, when he arrived at the bench, he was in so much pain that the doctors did not let him return to the field.

He also couldn't take off his clothes in the locker room after this game, needing help to take off his uniform.

But yes, he should have continued playing with one arm, even though it was his, because no doubt the Jets would have gently laid him on the floor if they had had the opportunity to face him.

• Some will look Le & # 39; Veon BellThe statistics of this game and say that he was not a factor. But Bell was the driving force behind why the Jets won this game.

Of course, he only had 72 yards on 25 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per attempt. But Bell had five carries for 25 yards and a reception for seven yards in the opening possession of the Jets, which resulted in his only touchdown, which also turned a fourth and 1 run into that drive.

Then, in the last quarter with the Jets facing third and 5 in Pittsburgh 39, Bell got seven yards in a race to put the Jets in the field goal range, which allowed them to expand with a 13-10 lead.

He got the yards when he cared most.

If Bell had still been playing for the Steelers on Sunday, they would win this game. And there is a good chance that they have an additional victory or two this season, given James Conner& # 39; s almost constant unavailability.

He can argue if he thinks Bell is worth the money he is paid, but he cannot discuss the fact that he is quite good at his job.

• So now the Steelers need to win Sunday in Baltimore, which will rest several players, including Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens were in a similar situation in 2012 and John Harbaugh sat down with several key players.

But not everyone does it that way. Remember, in 2003, then Ravens coach Brian Billick He played his headlines in a regular season finale against the 6-9 Steelers despite having nothing to gain, except to get Jamal Lewis a season of 2,000 yards on land.

The Ravens won that game, 13-10, in overtime and Lewis got his 2,000 yards, barely. But the cost of that physical game was delayed and the Ravens were summarily dismissed from the postseason the following week, 20-17, by the home visiting Titans in the Wildcard game.

The loss, meanwhile, secured the eleventh pick in the draft for the Steelers in 2004, which they then used at Roethlisberger.

If the Steelers can win on Sunday and the Titans lose to the Texans in Houston, the Steelers will be in the playoffs.

Head coach of Texans Bill O & # 39; Brien He said Monday that he plans to play with all of his headlines, even if Houston can't improve the No. 4 seed he currently has.

"Every time we go out to the field … we try to win," said O & # 39; Brien.

The problem, of course, is that the Chiefs, who currently sit in 3rd place in the AFC, play against the Chargers at 1 p.m., and the Texans and Titans play at 4:25 p.m. Then, although O & # 39; Brien might not be players at rest, his team will know that he cannot ascend.

If the NFL wanted to prevent teams from resting players, and it does, they should also have moved the start time of the Kansas City game. The idea was considered, but the league didn't want to move the Patriots-Dolphins game either.

The Steelers could also enter the postseason if they lose, the Titans lose and the Colts win to make it a triple tie for last place. But the easiest way is to win and make the Titans lose.

• The Steelers were quite resigned to the fact that they had flown it in the locker room after this game.

Ramon Foster, in particular, was quite salty about it. But that could be because he realizes that his personal window has slammed shut.

• I saw Roethlisberger in the locker room after this game and he didn't have any braces on his right elbow, which is nothing new. But he wore an orthopedic device on his right wrist, for what it was worth.

• As bad as things have been this season, the Steelers are 8-5 in games in which Roethlisberger did not play.

That makes them 18-13 in the Tomlin era in games they have played without Roethlisberger. After all, that's pretty good without the future quarterback of the Hall of Fame.

But no one will care about that record without Roethlisberger unless the Steelers get the victory they need on Sunday against the Ravens. And even then, it might not matter.

The record of the backups that started instead of Roethlisberger? Charlie Batch It was 3-3. Dennis Dixon It was 2-1. Byron Leftwich It was 0-1. Michael Vick It was 2-1. Landry jones It was 3-2. Rudolph is 5-3 and Hodges 3-2.

Therefore, veteran backups are 5-5 when replacing Roethlisberger. Young and inexperienced boys are between 11 and 8 years old. Go figure.

• There is nothing wrong with the Steelers offense that a dynamic runner would not solve. And on the dynamic side, I'm talking about a well rounded back that has some explosion.

There are a number of solid perspectives in this year's draft. But, as we've seen in the last decade, you don't need to take one in the first round.

The Steelers could run with their best team somewhere in the middle of the second round and do quite well. That's where players like Ohio State J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor and the state of Oklahoma Chuba Hubbard They are currently scheduled to go.

The other pieces are in place. James Washington Y Diontae Johnson Both have shown that they can be reliable options in aerial play. In fact, if there is a question mark in the Steelers offense at this time, it is JuJu Smith-Schuster, as DK presented here.

Maybe he's better like Robin than being Batman. But the Steelers needed Batman this season, especially at the beginning.

• The idea that the coaching staff has somehow failed this season is absurd. The Steelers have remained in playoff dispute during the 2019 season. Without Roethlisberger. With Conner he lost almost half of the season. Smith-Schuster is missing a quarter.

How easily we forgot in September, when some were advocating the clearance of the team in the season to get a selection in the top 5. To do that, the Steelers would have had to win no more than four games.

I'm sorry, but that wouldn't have been so interesting. Say what you want about this team, but it has been in almost every game this season. He hasn't won them all, but he has had a chance.

That has made an entertaining season. And that's what it's really about to start. We watch sports to entertain ourselves.

Does anyone think that fans in Cincinnati, Miami, Washington or Detroit would not change places at this time? Does anyone think that those fans entertained this season?

• I know, the expectations for the Steelers are always higher. But, as Clint Eastwood said through Harry Callahan, "man must know his limitations."

In this case, the team must know its limitations. Throughout the season, this team has believed that it could still achieve the objectives it set out to meet at the beginning of the season.

I believed that because the coaching staff never stopped preaching the big picture. But the reality of the situation has always been this: the Steelers needed at least an average quarterback in the league to have the chance to win every week.

And although Rudolph and Hodges provided that sometimes, that was not always the case, which caused losses for the Browns, Bills and, finally, the Jets.

But there has been great growth with this team, one that has 10 starters with less than three years of experience in the league.

Roethlisberger will return next season, and will return next season, brings hope. But there is also this warning. The other members of the 2004 draft, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, seem to have finished.

Now, Roethlisberger has always been a better athlete than those guys, so maybe he can hold on longer. But the Steelers must also be aware of the fact that Roethlisberger could also be done at any time.

To continue reading, log in to your account: