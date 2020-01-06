Loading...

In yesterday’s episode of ITV’s The Masked Singer, former Secretary of State Alan Johnson was dramatically exposed as the second disguised celebrity.

Labor politician Johnson was exposed as a “pharaoh” after being voted out after playing the 1986 hit “Walk Like An Egyptian”.

Johnson was sent home by the jury of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong – each of whom could not properly identify him, including Vince Cable, Tony Blair and Ann Widdicombe. He had appeared in the bottom three places with Monster and Daisy.

After his exposure, Johnson said it was difficult to keep the secret. “The show is so extraordinary that it’s almost perverted to remain silent about it.”

He added that he was dressed to attend the show because it was so crazy and crazy, and said that his costume was “so amazingly detailed and skillful that it should have gone straight to a museum.”

And he said if he could wear the costume one last time it would be to pick up his grandchildren from school!

Johnson expressed regret for participating in the first round, but praised the jury for their energy and humor – although he admitted that he wondered how any of them could have guessed that he could be Ann Widdecombe.

The first two episodes of the show were extremely successful for ITV – it has been the broadcaster’s biggest new entertainment show since 2013 and has attracted a lot of attention on social media (both positive and negative).

The Masked Singer will continue on ITV next Saturday, January 11th at 7 p.m.