“Masked Singer” reveals a celebrity behind a banana

After only a few competitors leave, the Masked Singer competition heats up. However, on Wednesday, April 22, in an episode of the FOX game show, things were slippery for one contestant.

In this week’s episode, Frog and Kitty went from head to head, followed by Rhino and Banana. The loser from each group then stood before the smackdown round of the competition and the judges and audience voted on which smackdown performance was their favorite – meaning that a less favorable pack had to be sent.

As always, Judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke returned as Judges and Nick Cannon as Emcee. Our celebrity judge this week was Sharon Osbourne.

Frog and Kitty went head-to-head, performing Pitbull’s “Fireball” with Frog. After Frog’s performance, he revealed new advice in his backpack. Items in his bag included “Thank God Frogday,” a pair of sneakers, and an ice cube tray.

After Frog, Kitty sang Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Items from her bag contained a papal hat and a dragon and told judges that her “guides should help lubricate your equipment.”

In this round, Frog won the most votes among the pair – meaning that Kitty had to face the loser in the next round.

Banana played “Knockin” on the celestial door to Bob Dylan’s piano before the show. Banana’s leashes included a cat, a bottle of bug spray, a backstage passage, and a Nashville staff label. In addition to the physical traces, Banana revealed that he had suffered a huge injury, which made them difficult to memorize the texts.

Then Rhino sang “10,000 Hours” to Justin Bieber and Dana + Shay after discovering that they were always putting pressure on themselves to succeed. Rhin’s keychain included charcoal in a Christmas stocking, a house, the Tennessee flag, a bow tie seal, and some notes.

Rhino won against Banana, which means that Kitty and Banana would have to face each other in a smackdown. Kitty Sia’s performance is “unstoppable” and the Commodores sang the banana “Brick House”. Unfortunately, it’s time for Banana to peel off and reveal what a famous celebrity they really are.

The masked celebrity behind Banana was… Bret Michaels!

Michaels is an American singer and musician. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Poison.

Michaels will join Masked Singer competitors who have been eliminated so far: Robot, Llama, Miss Monster, Elephant, Mouse, Taco, Bear, Swan, T-Rex, White Tiger and Kangaroo.

The masked singer broadcasts on Fox on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.