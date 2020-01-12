Masimo complains for patent infringement against Apple Watch Health Tech

Medical technology company Masimo has filed a lawsuit against Apple for alleged infringement of 10 patents and stealing trade secrets for the Apple Watch.

The lawsuit filed with the US Central District Court in California accuses Apple of obtaining secret information “under the guise of a working relationship” with Masimo. Apple reportedly reached Masimo in 2013, before the launch of the first Apple Watch, about a possible collaboration, because the iPhone maker wanted to know more about Masimo’s technologies and possibly integrate them into a product that was not yet released.

In the file, Masimo said it pioneered non-invasive physiological monitoring methods where only transmitted light was used to monitor pulse rates, arterial oxygen saturation, and other parameters.

In 2014, Apple began hiring integral Masimo figures, including Michael O’Reilly, former Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President for medical affairs, and Marcelo Malini Lamego, Chief Technology Officer for Cercacor, a Masimo spin-out. The medical technology company said that Apple received confidential information from the poached employees.

Masimo claims that the Apple Watch, including the latest Series 4 and Series 5 models, infringes its patents, particularly the device’s health functions, such as heart rate measurement. Apple is said to have used Masimo’s non-invasive health monitoring technology to resolve Apple Watch performance issues, including the development of the device’s light-based heart rate sensor.

Masimo and Cercacor warned Apple of potential legal violations, but it continued to file patent applications for subjects for which they had already obtained patents.

Masimo is claiming an injunction against Apple Watch’s Series 4 and Series 5, damages for patent infringement and stolen trade secrets and court fees, among other fees. It also wants some of his engineers to be added to four patents granted to Lamego after he left Cercacor.

Masimo, behind the Masimo iSpO2 pulse oximeter, one of the best fitness gadgets from Digital Trends for 2019, is not the only victim of alleged patent infringement with the Apple Watch. In December 2019 Dr. Joseph Wiesel, a cardiologist who teaches at the New York University School of Medicine, sued Apple for refusing to negotiate in good faith after showing how the Apple Watch infringed his patent for detecting atrial fibrillation.

