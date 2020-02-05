‘MASH’ co-maker Gene Reynolds dies at the age of 96

Updated: 8:29 PM EST, 4 February 2020

Former television producer and director Gene Reynolds has died, a family member tells CNN. He was 96. Reynolds died Monday of heart failure at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, said his niece, Eve Reynolds, Reynolds created the TV series “MASH” with Larry Gelbart, according to the Internet Movie Database He won several awards for his work on the iconic series, including multiple Primetime Emmy awards and Directors Guild of America awards, according to IMDb.Reynolds, who started his career in Hollywood as an actor, also produced and directed shows like “Lou Grant,” “Room 222” , “My Three Sons”, “Hogan’s Heroes”, “F Troop” and “Father of the Bride.” “He served as President of the Director Guild of America from 1993-1997.” He always had a smile on his face – he was always making jokes, “Eve Reynolds told CNN. His reputation in the industry was” friendly and funny and wise and a great guy to work for, “she said.” The influence on the modern Director’s Guild of America was significant and lasting, “said DGA President Thomas Schlamme. Reynolds is survived by his wife, Ann Sweeny, and their son, Andrew, among other family members.

