Maserati's lineup for 2020 is greatly reduced

Photo: Maserati

Maserati did not have a very good year in 2019. According to reports from Autoblog and Car And Driver, the Italian automaker only sold about 11,000 cars last year. To create incentives, Maserati is now offering discounts on its 2020 range. It’s rare to hear that luxury cars get cheaper over time.

Note that these discounts apply only to vehicles of the 2020 model year. The Ghibli 2020 was cut by $ 5,990, the Levante 2020 by $ 3,990 and the Quattroporte by $ 8,490. Taking the goal into account, Autoblog concludes that the lineup prices for 2020 will be as follows:

Ghibli: $ 70,985

Levante: $ 74,485

Quattroporte: $ 101,485

Car And Driver also published identical numbers and found that these are the prices for the entry-level Maserati. So what! They are beautiful cars and they look and sound good.

Granted, the lineup is not as up to date as some of the others in Fiat Chrysler’s portfolio (you can clearly see where FCA’s priorities are), but as we’ve noted, Maseratis buyers do so for purely emotional reasons. Objectively there are better and more reasonable cars to buy. But you get a Maserati because it makes you happy. And now you can save money.

We have asked Maserati to confirm these prices and will update them when we hear anything.

Update 12:28 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME: A Maserati spokesman did not directly confirm or deny the pricing, but clarified the following:

“Maserati North America is constantly evaluating customer feedback and our positioning in the market in order to offer our customers even better added value. We’re adding features to the 2020 Maserati vehicles to stay competitive and deliver more value without increasing prices, in line with premium segment customer expectations. ”

“The additional functions for model year 2020 include standard soft-close doors and heated steering wheels for all Maserati models. Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante GranLusso & GranSport cuts. plus Levante GTS The models will include the driver assistance package standard, including Forward Collision Warning Plus, Active Blind Spot Assist and Surround View Camera, as well as other ADAS functions. “