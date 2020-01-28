Maserati to debut electrified Ghibli at Beijing auto show

Maserati is set to present an electrified version of the Ghibli sedan at the Beijing auto show on April 21, reports Auto News.

Details on the vehicle remain limited, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) should have equipped it with a plug-in hybrid transmission. It is believed that the Italian automaker will initially offer its latest model in China because the local government strongly encourages electrification and that a Ghibli rechargeable hybrid would be eligible for 10,000 yuan ($ 1,440) in local subsidies.

The launch of a Ghibli hybrid plug-in could also help Maserati recover from a poor 2019 in China, where sales fell 27% to 6,100.

In addition, Maserati could benefit from the sale of a Ghibli hybrid plug-in in Europe in order to comply with CO2 regulations.

The introduction of a Ghibli hybrid plug-in is part of the automaker’s business plan to launch 10 new or updated models between 2020 and 2023. One of the most intriguing new vehicles launched as part of these plans is a mid-engine sports car that has been recently spotted by the company and is slated to receive a new turbocharged V8 engine. The car can also be sold in an all-electric version.

Elsewhere, Maserati will be revamping both the Quattroporte and Levante this year before unveiling a brand new SUV at the location under the Levante in 2021. Maserati also has big plans for GranTurismo and GranCabrio and will launch updated versions of two in 2021 and 2022 respectively with fully electric powertrains.