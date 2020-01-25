Maserati starts testing the all-electric powertrain for the next GranTurismo

Photo: Maserati

Following the recent merger of the FCA and PSA, it was announced that electrification would be a Maserati trademark by 2023. The brand has now announced that it will begin testing a fully electric drivetrain for the next GranTurismo and its convertible version. the GranCabrio.

The video published by the company shows the electrical drive noises it has developed. The smooth running of an electric drive train is considered by some to be an advantage, while others complain about the loss of the rumbling noise of an internal combustion engine. Maserati seems to be looking for a middle ground. As long as it’s not a false noise coming from the speakers, I’m happy.

Car And Driver reported that company officials mentioned a major product announcement in May this year that could have something to do with these new cars.

We have been expecting the Alfieri for a while, which has been announced to be able to be 0-60 time under 2 seconds. This car was shown as a concept in 2014 and is named after one of the five Maserati brothers, not after a relative of Guy Fieri named Al. It was confirmed for production in 2016, but was delayed several times due to a changing powertrain plan.

The Alfieri was thought to replace the GranTurismo, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Still, it looks like Maserati is making serious electrification efforts, and it looks like we can expect some sparkling variations from the company in the not too distant future.