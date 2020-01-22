Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston receives a large donation from Spirit AeroSystems

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Marys Kitchen is a non-profit organization in Kinston that feeds the hungry.

Spirit AeroSystems donates $ 20,000 so they can continue to provide food to more than 100 people every day.

The company designs and builds components for both commercial and defense customers.

John Beilman is Head of Tooling at Kinston Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

He explains, “As part of Spirit in North Carolina, it’s really about being a good corporate citizen. That’s why we like to look after local charities. It’s very important to us.”

Mary’s Kitchen has been distributing meals to the needy since the 1980s.

Community support for the organization has grown over the years.

“We were able to plan our meals better and make sure we had enough to eat. We have grown and, with the support of the community, have increased not only in numbers but also in our menus and what we can offer,” says PC Bowick, board member at Mary’s Kitchen.

The organizers say that work is particularly important now that temperatures are falling and the need for help is increasing.

Nita Bullard has been volunteering for the organization for ten years.

She has a message for others who want to help: “If you like, please continue to contribute because this is a very special place for a very special group of people and we have to make contributions to keep it up,” says Bullard ,

Mary’s Kitchen is always looking for volunteers.

They are open seven days a week and volunteers work from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To learn more about Mary’s Kitchen, you can contact director Jim Godfrey at 252-523-6146 or email maryskitchen@stmaryskinston.com.