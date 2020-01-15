Marylebone Cricket Club against shortening tests

Tim May, a member of the MCC World Cricket Committee, also has a seat on the ICC’s Cricket Committee, while the MCC, the owner of Lord’s, is also represented.

Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne are members of the MCC think tank. Despite the MCC’s commitment to the cricket establishment, it was open to innovation. They applauded Cricket Australia in 2015 for the first day / night test because they believed the concept would help revive the format.

However, the idea of ​​reducing tests from five to four days has proven to be too far-reaching.

While they may see some benefits that four-day test cricket could bring, both committees believe test cricket should continue to be played for five days.

“MCC has noted the recent discussion about the future of the test cricket and the ICC’s desire to discuss the introduction of the four-day test cricket to replace the current five-day format in the 2023 World Test Championship,” it said in a statement from the MCC.

“The MCC Cricket Committee and MCC World Cricket Committee have discussed the issue recently and while they may see some benefits that four-day test cricket could bring, both committees believe test cricket continues to be over five Days should be played. “

There was a clear separation between administrators and current and former players / coaches.

India’s captain and superstar Virat Kohli, arguably the game’s most influential player, argued that the trial period should remain at five days. So did the Australian captain Tim Paine and the test stars Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

Among other things, Australian players have stated that this is different from first-class games at the national level.

Captains Joe Root and Faf du Plessis as well as star all-rounder Ben Stokes supported the five-day test after England and South Africa had an exciting end to the recent test in Cape Town.

The South African and English boards, however, have spoken out publicly in favor of reducing the playing time to four days.

Cricket Australia has not formalized a position, but is open to discussion about change. Kevin Roberts, chief executive, said last month that the four-day tests were part of the feedback they received from a survey of 8,000 Australian fans.

“I think if we’re looking for opportunities in the next cycle from 2023 to 2031, it’s very important that we ask ourselves the right questions about cricket,” said Roberts.

“We have to be really serious about the future of the four-day test cricket. Given the average test game duration of less than four days, this should be taken seriously in the next eight-year cycle from 2023.”

