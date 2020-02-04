Maryland man held in bus shooting who killed 1, injured 5

Shutterstock

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A shooter who killed a woman and injured five others in a Greyhound bus in Southern California and cursed and murmured inconsistently before the attack, passengers and authorities said.

Researchers are trying to determine a motive for the seemingly random attack Monday that left two people in critical condition.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested after passengers managed to disarm him and get him off the bus, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

“There are no indications that he knew anyone there,” Pennings said.

Williams was booked into Kern County jail Monday night on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was detained without bail. It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

The full bus drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco when shots were fired at about 1:30 AM Monday on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The driver and 42 passengers were on board, including 6 and 8 year old children who had not been injured.

Passenger Mark Grabban, 29, told The Associated Press that the shooter had stabbed his leg in the aisle and muttered inconsistently to himself.

“He just said weird things like” you don’t know me that way, “” wait until we get to the station, “” away from the guy in the striped shirt, “Grabban said in a series of Instagram posts.

Suddenly the man began to curse and shoot, Grabban said. Grabban hid under the seat in front of him. He said the shooter fired eight or nine shots that “seemed to last forever.” He added, “I waited for one to hit me.”

“I thought I was shot because I felt a stream of heat on the back of my head as I went down,” he said. “But I think I just hit my head on the chair when I went to the floor.”

Then the silence fell. The injured passengers began to groan and others panicked.

The driver had gone to the shoulder of the highway, where authorities said some passengers could take the man off the bus.

“Some very heroic acts of the passengers allowed them to overcome this issue and disarm it,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. “They were able to guide him off the bus.”

He did not provide any details.

Passengers told Grabban that someone had wrestled the gun from the shooter, but he did not witness it, he said.

Grabban said that the driver of the stopped vehicle asked via the loudspeaker if someone had been injured and did not drive away immediately. “Everyone shouted at him to drive away,” Grabban said.

The passengers gave first aid to the wounded while the driver proceeded to the next turn, where he drove away from a gas station.

Meanwhile, CHP officers detained Williams on the road shoulder where he was left.

The gun, a 9-mm semi-automatic gun and various ammunition magazines were found on the bus, Pennings said.

Grabban, sitting in the back of the bus with his girlfriend, said he had picked up the gun’s empty magazine clip and handed it to the driver. A casing landed on Grabban’s lap and he saw a bullet hole in the floor next to him.

“I saw the blood on the floor of the aisle,” Grabban told NBC News. “I looked at the woman on the left, and she didn’t respond, didn’t move or something. She was lifeless.”

The dead passenger was a 51-year-old woman from Colombia, based on her passport, but her name was not immediately released, Pennings said.

A 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were admitted to the hospital in critical condition, a 39-year-old woman had serious injuries, a 49-year-old man had moderate injuries, and a 50-year-old woman had minor injuries, Pennings said.

The remaining passengers were later taken to Northern California on a different bus.

Authorities were investigating whether a video camera on board the vehicle caught the attack when the bus was at the top of the Tejon Pass. It rises to a height of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in Lebec.

Greyhound prohibits passengers from taking weapons, explosives or hazardous chemicals on board their buses or in their luggage, according to the website. The company refused to answer additional questions about the security of its buses.