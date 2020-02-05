Maryland man accused of deadly bus shooting in California

BAKERSFIELD, California – A man from Maryland was charged with murder and attempted to kill on Wednesday in a seemingly random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights appeared in court to face one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, but his prosecution was continued and he made no plea.

Williams wore dark blue scrubs and his public defender protected his face with a yellow legal block, the Californian Bakersfield reported.

Williams has been stuck without bail since Monday when a shooter opened fire on a bus on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Williams had taken a Greyhound bus from San Diego to Los Angeles before boarding a second bus on the way to San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear how long he had been in California.

Passenger Mark Grabban, 29, told The Associated Press that the shooter mumbled inconsistently to himself before he started cursing and opened fire.

Passengers knew how to disarm the man and force him out of the bus when he pulled over the shoulder, the authorities said. The bus left him and Willliams was arrested there a short time later.

The shooting killed Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, from Colombia.

The other victims were men and women from 19 to 50 years old. Four stayed in the hospital on Wednesday,

