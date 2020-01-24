Mary Robinson has warned that the world must “wake up” to deal with the threats posed by the climate crisis and nuclear weapons.

The former Irish president spoke when scientists set the “doomsday clock” to “100 seconds before midnight”.

The clock was founded in 1947 and serves as a metaphor for the global apocalypse.

Every year, the nuclear scientists’ bulletin reveals their latest calculation of the danger to humanity – and this year, the clock is closer to midnight than ever before.

When the scientists announced their decision to shift the time from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds, they pointed out the “existential dangers” of nuclear war and climate change.

Ms. Robinson, who attended the event as chair of the elders group, described it as a “solemn occasion”.

She remarked: “I have to say, when I listened to the excellent but devastating presentation of the scientists, I felt more and more a strong personal reaction – the reaction of an angry grandma. This is not acceptable.

“This is not a mere analogy – we are now 100 seconds before midnight and the world has to wake up.

“Our planet is exposed to two simultaneous existential threats – the climate crisis and nuclear weapons.

“The science of the climate crisis makes it imperative that we take immediate action in 2020. We need to change the way of thinking in politics, finance, business and civil society.”

She claimed that failure to acknowledge the threat of climate change means a “death sentence for humanity” – but world leaders “continue to ignore science”.

However, she added: “Despite this bad picture of lack of leadership and little self-interest, we can get hope and inspiration from the young school children and activists who are striking for the future on Fridays.”

She also highlighted the continuing risk of nuclear war and suggested: “As long as nuclear weapons exist, it will be inevitable that they will be used someday – be it by mistake, by miscalculation or by design.”

She urged Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to “get down to business” and agree on new agreements to limit nuclear power.

Main picture about the bulletin of nuclear scientists