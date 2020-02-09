Mary Lou McDonald will be contacting other parties “in the next few hours”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be contacting other party leaders in the coming hours to help form a government.

The party appears to be at the top of the poll in a number of constituencies.

While a number of candidates who lost their council mandates only seven months ago want to enter the Dáil.

Pearse Doherty, who will win the Donegal vote with great success, discusses what’s next for the party.

“There are people who have voted in the majority for a different kind of politics outside of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“So this is our job, we are obviously the main party of it.

“And so Mary Lou [McDonald] will call the party leaders in the next few hours to start this conversation about whether we can actually form a government, whether we can deliver a government program that delivers to the big ones Issues that we dealt with during the elections.

“The real change that people want.

“We will only know that when these discussions obviously take place – but also when all the seats are filled.”

He said to Jonathan Healy: “There is now a possibility of real change, and change possibly without the two parties involved.

“These conversations will begin – so let’s just not suggest Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“There are actually a number of other parties that I think will do very well.”

“We will contact all political parties and all smaller parties to see if there is a government program that can be discussed.”

Talking earlier Dublin Mid-West candidate Eoin Ó Broin said Sinn Féin is ready “to be in government tomorrow”.

“What we have said throughout the campaign is that we want to be in the government and that we want to be in the government to make real changes in all the key issues that we are committed to.

“Of course we have to get through today and let our seats and candidates be elected.

“But as soon as we get in touch with the parties, we will discuss with them all about restoring retirement to 65, building 100,000 public houses, properly investing in general health care … and obviously a referendum on Irish unity aspire.

“Anyone who wants to talk about such progressive, positive change wants to talk about it and form a government.”