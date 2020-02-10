Mary Lou McDonald: “It would be powerful to have a sense of fine Taoiseach”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the idea of ​​a rotating Taoiseach should be part of any government education talks.

Ms. McDonald said she was trying to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil when her Ard Comhairle met tonight.

It looks like no party will get more than 40 seats in the next Dáil.

Given that Fianna Fáil is only a few seats ahead of Sinn Féin, Lou McDonald said that the idea of ​​a rotating Taoiseach should be considered if they formed a coalition.

Speaking tonight, she said, “I have been informed by my Cabra office that I am now the Taoiseach of Cabra.

“We won the referendum, we won the election.

“I’m not a bit presumptuous about positions, positions, or anything like that, but I certainly don’t expect to be Taoiseach, and I don’t think anyone should make that guess.”

“Obviously, that should be part of a discussion about a discussion we have about forming a government.

“For what it’s worth, I think it’s a tremendous thing to have a Sinn Fein Taoiseach and also a woman in the job, but you could say that would say it, right?”

She also said that she has spoken to Eamon Ryan, Brendan Howlin, the Social Democrats and the Solidarnosc PBP about forming a government and is interested in speaking to a number of independent TDs.

The Sinn Féin President spoke to the media along with David Cullinane, a newly elected TD in Waterford.

Mr. Cullinane defended comments that he made to supporters yesterday at a constituency celebration.

At the end of his victory speech, he shouted the words “Up the Republic”, “Up the Ra”, “Tiochfaidh ár Lá”.

Mr. Cullinane told Today FM that his comments related to Kevin Lynch, a hunger striker, and refused to apologize.

Tonight, alongside his party leader, he said, “My comments were about the past, not the future.”

He said: “The IRA has disappeared, as everyone knows, and I celebrate it like everyone else, and we have a very successful peace process.

“I don’t feel like I have to apologize for thinking about this length of time. I say I contextualize the comments I’ve made.

“I didn’t mean that it was about the here or now or the future.

“I was thinking about what was a very emotional time for the Republicans and like someone who was in a constituency where a hunger striker was previously part of a long campaign, day and night. I think it is the context in which the comments were made

He added, “I think most people will see that. I’m definitely not out to offend anyone.”

Main image: Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, speaks to the media in Dublin as Waterford TD David Cullinane sees it. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire / PA Images