Mary Kaye Huntsman ponders possibility of having sons in the military

Mary Kaye Huntsman:

I will never forget the day we dropped off our oldest son, Jon, for his first military training at the Naval Academy. My husband put his arm around me and whispered, “Congratulations mom, you just gave your son to his country.”

I felt such pride, but also a huge lump in my throat because I knew it would be the first of many goodbyes over the years. Gone are the days when he protected and bandaged his flayed knees after a bicycle accident. He was now going to protect this nation. I didn’t know that two years later, we would come back to all of this with our second son, Will. A few minutes before he queued up and took the same oath to join the army, I slipped into the women’s bathroom hoping to have a few seconds of time alone to pour what I thought to be a silent tear. Instead, I walked into a bathroom full of other moms shedding the same tear. We cried together. No introduction should have been made, no word should have been spoken. I always think of these moms.

Ever since, I wear a silver pendant around my neck, remembering that I am not alone. He simply says on one side, “Lord, protect them,” and on the other, their initials and the United States Navy. It’s a source of comfort and connectivity wherever they are in the world. Jon quietly carries his own personal thoughts and reminders that are important to him.

Today, we all feel a sense of uncertainty with Iran. What happens next? There are so many unresolved issues, and hopefully over time our country will come together more to move forward. The only thing I know is that our country is unified to support our troops. Our soldiers and women do not ask who their president is or what war they are waging – they stand up and serve. It would be great if we could present this as an example by showing greater solidarity with each other. Perhaps this could be the lasting legacy of the moment we face.

Morgan:

At 19, my husband was sworn in to the United States Navy. Years later, we fell in love and I knew his commitment would become mine too. Big life decisions like where to live, the length of our stay and the time spent together as a family are not made by us. They are in the hands of the main objective – of the commitment itself.

As military spouses, we share every step of the military journey and are at war with our emotions along the way. We try to quietly keep life together and those overwhelming feelings under control every turn, but especially in times of disruption or when the impending inevitability of deployment is approaching.

The emotional cycle of deployment has seven stages: anticipation of departure, withdrawal, emotional disorganization, stabilization, anticipation of return, adjustment of return and stabilization.

Putting my husband down before leaving for his last deployment with our 2 year old crying in the back seat was one of the most difficult moments of my life, but I had no choice but to be strong. For weeks, I was in the stage of “emotional disorganization” with my stomach buried in the ground and looking for normalization. Life goes on and things start to normalize. What helped me the most was the support from those who knew the feeling as well.

When news of the recent Iranian missile strike on the US-occupied base in Iraq broke, I was immediately overwhelmed with concern. Fortunately, I knew my husband was safe; but my mind mixed with other people I knew were deployed in this area and I shed tears at the thought of their worried families. Moments later, I heard a pair of Navy aircraft in formation flying over my head and I looked at my phone to see five text messages from friends recording after hearing the news. . It was a powerful moment because I quickly realized that those of us with loved ones to serve are never alone! We are on a united front. Unity is a comfort that I will never take for granted.

Most of us know someone who is preparing to serve our country in troubling times, and the overwhelming emotion that takes over as loved ones is something to share. We need each other in these times and to embrace the emotional cycle together.