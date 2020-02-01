Mary Higgins Clark, author known as ‘Queen of Suspense’, dead on 92

Mary Higgins Clark, the best-selling and productive mystery writer who has been nicknamed “Queen of Suspense,” died at the age of 92.

Clark’s publisher Simon & Schuster announced the author’s death Friday, revealing that she died of natural causes in Naples, Florida.

“It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to the” Queen of Suspense “Mary Higgins Clark, author of more than 40 best-selling suspense titles,” tweet Simon & Schuster. “She died peacefully tonight, January 31, at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends.”

“No one has ever been more fully connected with her readers than Mary,” said Clark’s old editor Michael Korda in a statement (through The Associated Press). “She understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely certain of what they wanted to read – and, perhaps more importantly, what they didn’t want to read – and yet she managed to surprise them with every book. “

Clark wrote nearly 40 novels and sold more than 100 million copies during a career that really began in the mid-1960s after her husband Warren Clark died of a heart attack in 1964 and left her a widower with five children. Although her first novel – Aspire to the Heavens, a fictional romantic story about George and Martha Washngton – was unsuccessful, Clark’s first exciting novel, 1975’s Where Are the Children? immediately became a bestseller; while selling that manuscript to Simon & Schuster for $ 3,000, her next novel, 1977’s A Stranger Is Watching, was purchased for $ 1.5 million.

Clark quickly became one of the most successful and acclaimed authors of the mystery genre: one of Clarks’s many awards includes Grand Master status of the Mystery Writers of America, the First Lady of Mystery Award of the International Crime Writers, the Grand Prix de Literature Policière and more.

The author is credited with penning 38 suspense novels, four short story collections, a historical novel, a memoir, two children’s books and a series of novels written together with her daughter, mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark.

Mystery writer Harlan Coben turned to Twitter to pay tribute to Clark, whom he called “a generous mentor, hero, colleague and friend.”

“Mary loved being a writer – and she loved her readers. She was nice to everyone. She was great company and hilarious and warm and caring. She was supernatural charismatic. She lit every room she entered. And WHERE THE CHILDREN WERE A CHANGER, “wrote Coben.

“Mary was in her thirties and was left to raise five young children herself while she had a full-time job to support them. She wrote from 5:00 to 7:00 at her kitchen table and then woke her children up for school. Don’t worry that you don’t have time to write. “

Coben added that David Foster Wallace once told him that Where Are the Children? was “one of the scariest books I have ever read.”