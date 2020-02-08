Marvin Williams plans to sign with Milwaukee Bucks

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 5: Marvin Williams # 2 of the Charlotte Hornets plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 5, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Former UNC basketball star Marvin Williams plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets was bought up.

The best team in the NBA could get even better as the Milwaukee Bucks make room to sign seasoned striker Marvin Williams.

The Bucks will reportedly forego Dragan Bender after William’s contract with the Charlotte Hornets was bought up. Bender only played seven international matches this season with an average of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Williams will be released on Saturday so that with the rest of his $ 15 million expiring salary, he can meet his release obligations and become an unrestricted free agent.

Williams averages 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and one support per game in 41 appearances with the Hornets this season. He has been with Charlotte since the 2014/15 season and scored an average of 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in his six seasons with the Hornets. Before this season, Williams had been a starter since his second year in the league.

Although Williams has scored fewer points and minutes on average in his career than ever before, his benefit to the teams in the buyout market is immense as he can shoot from close range, defend multiple positions, and lead veterans. He also has a lot of post-season experience as he has an average of 25 minutes per game over 49 playoff appearances.

For his career, Williams has an average of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and an assist in 1,055 games. He is a career three-point shooter with 36.2 percent and scored almost 81 percent of his 2,547 free-throw attempts.

