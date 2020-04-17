Marvel's WHAT IF ...? Animated Series Continues Production During the Pandemic - GeekTyrant

Although most film and television productions have closed, the animation industry seems to continue because much of the work being done can be done remotely. Stephan Franck, an animation head for Marvel’s upcoming Disney + series What if …?, confirms that its exhibit is pushing forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Newsarama, he explains:

“Normally I split my day between my home studio and the Disney lottery for dailies and reviews, but now we’re not doing it remotely. From what I hear around town, animation of the shows has managed to keep shows with every someone safely working from home. Kudos to the studios for pivoting as fast as remote work. “

Unfortunately, a number of animation projects have been put on hiatus since the lockout:

“It all happened literally within days. Unfortunately, I’m also hearing about a number of projects under development or with more distant release dates being put on hiatus, but a fair number of people in animation are still working from safety their country, which we all appreciate. “

When asked specifically about the What If…? series, Franck was happy to provide much information or insight. He simply said:

“I can’t really tell you much about the show, or SHIELD agents come and take me away. What I can tell you is that the level of talent and passion on the team is off the charts and that I’m having a blast. “

It has been reported that Marvel Studios has set the release date for the first 10-episode season for summer 2021. In addition, Marvel Studios has officially partnered with Squeeze, an animation studio based in Quebec City, for five of the 10 episodes of the show.

A total of 23 episodes are in development, and most of the MCU cast will be repeating their roles in the series. Each episode will examine the past films that were included in The Infinity Saga, but each story will have one main difference that will show how the story played out differently. The Voice Watch will be at Jeffrey Wright.

Some of the stories revealed so far include T’Challa as Star-Lord; Zombie Captain America attacking Bucky Barnes; Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, and little Steve Rogers with WWII tank-style mech armor. I’m looking forward to seeing what other stories Marvel plays in this show!

The cast includes vocal Michael B. Jordan as a Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Headmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.