Marvel’s Hawk and Winter Soldier: Everything we know about the Disney + series

wonder

Loki and Scarlet Witch aren’t the only characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who made the leap from screen to Disney + streaming service. Avengers teammates Falcon and Winter Soldier also get their own show.

Marvel franchise actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will repeat the roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier for a live action series within the MCU. The falcon and the winter soldier are expected to premiere at Disney + in fall 2020. Here is everything we know so far.

Super Bowl on site

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)

Disney teased several upcoming shows for its Disney + streaming platform, including Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision, in a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl LIV on February 2 in Avengers: Endgame – from a tree after Falcon apparently did some target practice, “It’s time.” From there we see Falcon looking for bad guys in flight suits and take a quick look at the winter soldier (Sebastian Stan) and the villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) return the events of Captain America: Civil War back to the villain.

The new look

A poster for the series, which debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo, gave a first glimpse of Falcon’s new Captain America-inspired suit and the look of Winter Soldier on the show.

???? | The first poster of the new Disney + series “Falcon and The Winter Soldier”! pic.twitter.com/Ef1A988wa0

– Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) August 25, 2019

Falcon’s new look has significantly more red, white, and blue than the previous iterations of his costume, while Winter Soldier appears to have had a haircut since his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

The stars

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will repeat their roles (both as Falcon and Winter Soldier) in an adventure that should be a bit strange for the two characters.

The falcon and the winter soldier will unfold after Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers’ decision to hand over his shield – and with it the captain of Captain America – to Falcon. The show explores what it is like for the two characters to continue doing what they do in a world without the original Captain America.

Together with Mackie and Stan, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl will repeat their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Helmut Zemo. In addition, Disney announced at the D23 Expo that Falcon and The Winter Soldier John Walker, aka US agent, will introduce a Captain America-style super soldier whose tough crime-fighting approach makes him much more dangerous than Steve Rogers. In the series, John Walker is played by Rupert Wyatt.

The release date and logo

During the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the studio unveiled its phase 4 plans for the MCU, which included the expected release date for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

There is only one thing left … #SDCC pic.twitter.com/0Q3F4AZJLg

– Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) July 21, 2019

The studio is currently planning to debut the series for Disney + in the fall of 2020, which is between Black Widow’s cinema premiere in May and The Eternals in November.

The official logo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was also unveiled during the panel.

Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl, has just been announced in Hall H at #SDCC. Streaming exclusively on Disney +, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The rogue

After his surprise debut in Captain America: Civil War, Brühl will return as Baron Helmut Zemo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

While Brühl’s appearance in the Civil War was praised (albeit somewhat overshadowed by Hydra’s larger conspiracy plot), many Marvel Comics fans found that the film contained nothing that resembled Baron Zemo’s traditional look from his comic book story. However, this doesn’t seem to be a problem for the series, as Brühl posted a few photos of himself in July wearing an outfit and mask similar to his comic counterpart.

View this post on Instagram

“Longing, rust, seventeen, daybreak, oven, nine, benign, homecoming, one, freight wagon.” Zemo gets ready #SDCC @comic_con @marvel @marvelstudios

Posted by Daniel Brühl (@thedanielbruhl) on July 23, 2019 at 10:57 am PDT

Behind the camera

In October 2018, Marvel announced its first rental for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, where Empire writer Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the series. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, will play a more active role in the series than he usually does on Marvel’s television projects and acts as a producer on the show.

Kari Skogland, director of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Walking Dead”, has been confirmed as the director of all six episodes of the first season of the series.

The legacy

Both Falcon and Winter Soldier debuted in rates for the Captain America solo series for Marvel Studios, with Stan appearing first as Steve Rogers’ childhood friend James “Bucky” Barnes in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and later as a winter soldier in the hit series Captain America: the winter soldier.

Barnes, a former soldier during World War II, was captured by the evil Hydra organization, brainwashed, equipped with a powerful cybernetic arm to replace the one lost in the war, and trained as an assassin. He was in a cryogenic camp between missions for Hydra, which explains that he had stayed young over the years, and after a recent argument with his former friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Winter Soldier regained his memories and helped Captain America and the Avengers in subsequent films.

As for Mackie and his MCU character, Falcon also made his debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson, a former Air Force aviator, helped Steve Rogers track down Winter Soldier using a strong suit that gave him wings and other high-tech tools. He later fought alongside Captain America in Captain America: Civil War and subsequent adventures with the Avengers.

Updated February 3, 2020: Additional information about the Super Bowl spot.

Editor’s recommendations