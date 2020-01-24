Marvel's Avengers author Shaun Escayg confirms Crystal Dynamics' expected fan game

Marvel’s Avengers author Shaun Escayg confirmed that he, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had expected fans to react to the game.

After it became known that Square Enix would delay Marvel’s Avengers until September 4, 2020, Shaun Escayg, the author of Marvel’s Avengers, confirmed the team behind the expected fan backlash.

As reported by Respawn First, Escayg told PlayStation Magazine:

“It’s 80 years of Marvel history to play with, and a lot of people forget about it, but when the films first came out there was an uproar from fans. For example: “That’s not how Iron Man speaks!” And now we’re facing the same problem with the game. We kind of anticipated that. “

Marvel’s Avengers have received mixed feedback from players and fans who attended the congresses where the game was shown.

From character models to uninspired on-rail mechanics, the first impressions of the game weren’t particularly good.

Fans on the Internet were critical of the character models, especially Black Widow.

There were also questions as to why Kamala Khan was chosen as the main character of the game instead of other heroes like Captain America.

I’ll be real with you, I don’t care if Collider thinks the game is worth our time.

You have to prove to us, the consumer, that the game is worth our time, and the lack of footage / communication we have received is very worrying.

– UpwardBoss (@UpwardBoss) December 17, 2019

Diehard Wunderfan here

We all have opinions, and mine is a big fan of Kamala Khan, she’s a bit boring and I feel like an elastic girl or she just doesn’t fit into the avenger if she can be an avenger than basically anyone could.

If it’s cool and everything we have more characters

– (@PerkaholicAnon) October 7, 2019

Hahahaha, my superhero dreams are not that ugly. Seriously Ultimate Alliance 3 captures them much better than it does.

– Bruderdajak (@BruddaJokka), July 19, 2019

View this post on Instagram

Natasha’s training and ability to stay cool in any situation are complemented by a range of devices, tools, weapons and attacks for each scenario. This includes a variety of grenades, ammunition types, gripping hooks, truncheons and of course their legendary widow’s bite! Ready to dive into your unique fighting style? “Black Widow is a very complex and nuanced character. So it only makes sense that their gameplay and mechanics are designed to complement these aspects of their character, ”reveals Vince Napoli, Lead Combat Designer at @CrystalDynamics. “In a way that corresponds to a trained assassin, Widow’s gameplay loop is about creating and exploiting enemy vulnerabilities. Whether it’s attacking enemies from behind or putting them in vulnerable stunned states, the lead to quick defeats, Black Widow is all about efficiency. “To counter enemies before they strike and to start battles from a great distance from the ground or in the air.” As versatile as it is, the widow is also effective Distant, so close and personal. “Regardless of how you choose to play widow – whether you focus on cunning or style, gadgets or weapons – your fighting and playing style always feels different.” #EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble

Posted by Marvel’s Avengers (@playavengers) on September 21, 2019 at 9:01 am (local time)

It is possible that this fan backlash is the reason why the game was delayed. In the official statement from Crystal Dynamics by Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg, the reason for the delay is that “the game has been tuned and polished to the high standards that our fans expect and deserve”.

However, the statement also says: “We appreciate your enthusiasm and feedback and can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We are confident that it is worth the wait.”

pic.twitter.com/o6F4qC1tJp

– Marvel’s Avenger (@PlayAvengers) January 14, 2020

There are some high expectations from Marvel fans driving this title, don’t make a mistake.

This delay could be beneficial for everyone involved.

In a world where many developers think they’re the smartest people in the room, it’s refreshing when a studio tries to take player feedback seriously.

The most important thing now will be tracking. Only time will tell if Crystal Dynamics can deliver a great Marvel game.

Do you think that the developmental delay of Marvel’s Avengers is good or bad?

Let us know in the comments section and keep reading Bounding Into Comics to get your latest gaming news.