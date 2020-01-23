Marvel: filter image of the new appearance of Captain America

Captain America was one of the most relevant characters in the final phase of Marvel. Steve Rogers the Mjolnir handled face to face against the crazy titan, Thanos too risked his life with his companions and friends out of love for Peggy Carter.

In this way, this character ended his life cycle by giving Falcon his shield. Disney + is preparing the Falcon and Winter Soldier series and a recent photo would give us an idea of ​​the replacement for Chris Evans.

Page Six published a series of images where Wyatt Russel appears with the colors and the weapon of the first avenger. The suit has been redesigned and the appearance outside the uniform is of a war soldier.

The 33-year-old actor plays John Walker. This is a cartoon character who saw his first appearance in 1986 and mutated to become an agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and continues with the immediate events of Avengers: endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan repeat their roles.

The series was confirmed in the San Diego Comic Co n in 2019. Filming began in Atlanta, Georgia last year. Falcon and the Winter Soldier are expected to be launched on the streaming platform at the end of 2020 and will have six episodes.

Other releases from Marvel

Black Widow, Loki, Wanda and Vision are some of the closest titles. In this way phase 4 of the MCU starts and with that the possible incorporations of characters that belonged to other television and film franchises: X-Men and the Fantastic 4.

