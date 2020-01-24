Marvel announces new X-Men title for April - Children of the Atom

I give up. The Marvel Comics X-Men franchise revival, Dawn of X, lasted just half a year. By June of this year, almost 15 titles will be on the shelves. Of course, I assume that none of the current six has got the ax by then – Fallen Angels is strangely absent in the advertising.

Marvel recently announced another book – Children of the Atom. It is due to appear sometime in April this year and is led by the one-time X-Men author Vita Ayala. Although R.B. Using Silva’s talents for the debut cover, the art is handled for the book by Bernard Chang.

I am honest to you. I didn’t recognize a name immediately. Ayala is currently working on the Morbius book – a title I didn’t even know was something – and previously wrote the Prisoner-X mini-series (Age of X-Man). Although I didn’t know his name, I do know Chang’s work at DC Comics. So much for my personal knowledge of the creative team.

As for the book, at first glance it seems to have some kind of star cast in Angel, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Jean and Gambit. This is until you see a second picture with five completely different characters. Each of them uses some of the design cues and gimmicks like the Cyclops visor or the Gambit cards.

In conversation with Marvel.com, Ayala described the team as “sidekicks” for the X-Men. Which, you know, doesn’t make sense.

She explained that the idea came from editor Chris Robinson: “The original germ of the idea actually came from (editor) Chris Robinson: What if the X-Men had buddies?”

Ayala added: “My attitude was what would current kids look like if they were X-Men buddies? What would Gen Z be like? “

She continued:

“I’ve never known a world without mutants and the X-Men, and creating characters that would become part of the canon is WILD. I like you very much. Bernard, Chris and I worked so hard on them and I was really excited to let them out into the world so that others could love them. “

‘Wild’ is correct. What is described here sounds more like high-level fan fiction, but Chang is a very talented artist. At least it will be a pretty book.

“What makes the new cast special for me is that it reflects a lot of people who look up to what the X-Men stand for and who have made it their business to promote these ideals. These kids are just the kids who have posters of Storm and Wolverine in their rooms in real life, who grew up as heroes and want to do it justice. “

Confusing, until you take into account what we learned in Powers of X and House of X last summer. During Moira’s 9th life, Mister Sinister was allowed to develop a force of designer mutants to wage war against their Sentinel and human enemies.

The first generation of these mutants was basically copies of only one mutant in terms of their powers. According to the Powers of X # 1 data pages, they were often referred to as “feed”. Later, Sinister was able to create such with a mixture of two or more sets of forces. These subjects were called chimeras. I think the ones in question were the former – those with a single drive.

Armed with forces from previous generations of powerful mutants, they were exposed to a meat grinder of war that lasted at least a hundred years. If this group actually consists of these feed-class soldiers, the story is likely to be rather tragic.

This practice took years for Sinister to sabotage his Mars breeding pits, which led to their destruction. He was later publicly executed by the same human forces to which he tried to overflow.

The chimera (and the feed) were not senseless fighting machines. They lived and breathed people. They knew what they were and where they came from. Chances are that they have been given some degree of propaganda to keep morale up.

It would not be wrong to ensure that they considered the X-Men to be heroes. That would explain how they grew up with “Storm and Wolverine posters in their rooms”. Otherwise, this book will be utter nonsense.

If my theory is correct, everything would make sense. Realistically speaking, I doubt that Marvel would give such a “no-name” writer a list of that caliber. However, there is little risk of giving Ayala a book that contains venerable characters with a certain fate (note: they all die or are sent into space as Shiite slaves / refugees).

After I found out that the book wasn’t what it seemed right away, I wasn’t particularly interested. Now I’m fascinated. Imagine that. What do you think about children of the atom? Is it enough to collect another $ 3.99 a month? Let us know below.