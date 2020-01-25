Marvel announces Jonathan Hickman-era X-Men crossover event is coming

During a recent round table moderated by Marvel.com, X-Men editor-in-chief Jordan D. White disregarded plans for the first massive X-Men crossover after Dawn of X launched.

Last summer, Jonathan Hickman reset the entire X-Men line. Between the House of X of the mini series and Powers of X, he masterfully built a new sandpit in which the X-Men could play.

In the end, the X-Men line, which previously only carried 6 books, will soon burst at the seams. They’re wearing just as much now, but by June, giant X-Men, X-Cellent, X-Factor, X-Corps, Wolverine, Hellions, and X-Men + Fantastic Four will be added to the catalog. X-Men + Fantastic Four is currently the only limited series. This brings the total of available X-Men books to a stunning 13 title!

Not even in the nineties of the franchise was there so much X-Men content on the shelves, at least not all at once. The only other line that found so much love was the Avengers – after the first MCU mega-mashup film in 2012. However, the quantity does not necessarily have to match the quality. The fact is that this is rarely the case. Of the six titles currently on the shelves, I can personally only guarantee three – X-Men, X-Force and New Mutants.

In the words of Mr. White:

“We have announced a couple of new books, and we have a few more to announce. We have a big X-Men crossover we’re working on. I’m pretty excited. We actually have some plans for next December that really do It’s fun when they get together the way we want them to. “

Until this gigantic crossover comes, I’m concerned about what the X-Men landscape will look like. Not only because they only hit 50% for me, but also because they have to keep up with a dozen or more books. I usually only buy what interests me, but if someone is going to properly track the crossover in December, it can be expensive. I love the attention the franchise receives – but that screams for money.

What could such a crossover be about? There is so much going on now, but more could happen between now and summer.

For example, Moira has not been seen since the last edition of Powers of X. Then there is the confrontation between the X-Men and the rest of the Marvel heroes, which are still to be illustrated. Some of it can be expanded during the Fantastic Four mini.

In any case, we will be here to talk about it. What do you think about the news? Let us know below!