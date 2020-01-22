Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e is an electric coupe-SUV concept for young Indian buyers

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a new concept of electric crossover named Futuro-e which will be unveiled at the next Auto Expo 2020 in India to be held from February 7 to 12.

A published teaser image of the electric vehicle indicates that it will be an elegant crossover with sharp LED headlights and taillights as well as an attractive roof line.

Asked by Indian Autos Blog about the Futuro-e Concept, Senior Executive Director of Engineering for Maruti Suzuki India, Mr. CV Raman said: “The design of the FUTURO-e Concept is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV . This is a significant departure from traditional SUV architecture and is expected to raise the bar for commercial vehicle design in India. The Futuro-e concept resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a glimpse into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automotive market, ”continued Raman.

Although the design of the crossover presented in this teaser image looks promising and very suitable for a concept car, it seems obvious that the local car manufacturer intends to launch a production version. This model will inevitably undergo modifications before being given the green light to the market.

Suzuki’s Indian arm did not provide details of the study’s electrical power before the performance. A production version would probably be designed around petrol engines, although the company could also offer an electrified version.

It is claimed that a version of the crossover badged by Toyota could follow in 2021.