Twenty years ago, Marty Stuart found himself at a creative crossroads. Having straddled the lines of bluegrass, traditional country, rock and even gospel music, Stuart changed his priorities at the end of the decade and of the millennium, concentrating his efforts on a project which would lead him, in his words, ” bordering on the awakening of my true musical heart and soul. The Pilgrim was a record concept based on the real life of Norman, a man from the hometown of Stuart, Philadelphia, Mississippi, and the tangled romantic tale unfolding with the city’s beauty queen and a mysterious man known only like the pilgrim.

Emmylou Harris, Ralph Stanley, Uncle Josh Graves, Earl Scruggs, Grand Ole Opry legend (and Stuart’s wife) Connie Smith, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Pam Tillis.

In March 2000, Stuart appeared on Austin City Limits, performing songs from The Pilgrim. Joined on stage during his set by banjo icon Earl Scruggs and his comrade Opry Pam Tillis, Stuart is seen playing a scary rendition of “The Pilgrim (Act 1)” with Tillis (Emmylou Harris sang it) on the LP.) Stuart and his group, the Rock and Roll Cowboys, follow with another cut from the album, “Red, Red Wine and Cheatin ‘Songs”. With Tillis adding harmony and electric guitar accompaniment by Stuart reminiscent of the masterful playing of the late Don Rich of Buck Owens’ band, the Buckaroos, the tune is the epitome of Honky-Tonk Bakersfield.

Next month, Valentine’s Day will see the wide distribution of Stuart’s richly illustrated book, The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey. An in-depth chronicle of the making of one of the musician’s most acclaimed albums, the book presents a preface by actor-musician Billy Bob Thornton, and is teeming with intimate images of Stuart, an accomplished photographer in his own right, doing music with Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Rick Nelson, Merle Haggard, BB King, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Dolly Parton and many others. The new remastered version of The Pilgrim is also included. With 10 bonus tracks, the extended version of the disc was first available when the vinyl version of the LP was released last fall.

Now supported by his band The Fabulous Superlatives, Stuart often performs songs from this album that defines his career in his live show. Although it was a commercial disappointment at the time of its original release, The Pilgrim has helped cement Stuart’s reputation as one of the true men of the country music revival.