Martina McBride had a tough few days.

The country singer shared on Instagram that her mother Jeanne died on Friday, January 10th, after an emergency heart operation.

McBride, 53, shared a series of vintage photos of her mother.

“My mother died this morning. She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Fancy. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Funny, ”wrote the singer of“ Independence Day ”in the headline. “She had the most beautiful hair and skin and hands … I loved her hands. She looked after us well. Our house has always been the house where all aunts, uncles and cousins ​​gathered, and it really was the reason. “

McBride explained that even though her mother was not overly loving, she and her three siblings always knew their mother was in the corner.

“As we all got older, we had many conversations about life, belief, morality, health, and the importance of getting your beauty sleep,” recalled the country singer. “She would start every call or message with” Martina “. This is your mother ‘. She loved laughing and telling stories to make them laugh. And even though she told me in the hospital that she was not an enthusiastic cook she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever eaten. “

“I spent the past week in the intensive care unit with my father, brothers and sister and a fantastic and caring team of doctors who went out of their way to take her to a place where her heart could support her would. McBride revealed. “During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me that she loved me. Even if I wished it had turned out differently, I would not have exchanged this time with her for anything. Now we are trying to get ahead without our matriarch. And somehow we’ll do it over time. Because she taught us how to be strong. “

She added, “I love you, mom. 01.10.20. “

Martina McBrideGetty Images

On Thursday, McBride tweeted and asked for prayers for her mother after emergency heart surgery.

Some McBride compatriots shared their sympathies in the Instagram comments.

“What a lovely tribute to your extraordinary mother,” wrote Faith Hill. “She raised a damn good daughter, that’s for sure. I love you, Martina.”

Trisha Yearwood wished her buddy “love and strength.”

“I’m so sorry, my friend,” wrote Brandi Carlile. “YOU are also an incredible mother. I’m sorry you lost your great teacher and you will be in my prayers. “

Sara Evans simply wrote: “I love you so much.”