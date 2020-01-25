Martin: The potential tax increases for the city are not good enough

Multi-tear budget is submitted in city council rooms in London, Ont. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The numbers look scary.

If the city council uses the worst-case scenario for its four-year budget, with an average annual tax increase of 4.5 percent, some London-based residents with a fixed income may lose the homes they have difficulty retaining.

By 2023, the owner of the average-rated townhouse would discover that their property taxes have risen by $ 934.38 since 2015. So much for a municipality that regards homelessness as a priority.

Those figures were emphasized in a recent blog by Paul Paolatto, who lost the mayor race in the last election for Ed Holder who promised to hold tax increases at the inflation rate, currently hovering around two percent.

Meanwhile, statistics from Statistics Canada show that between 2005 and 2015 the median personal income from labor in the metropolitan area of ​​London (including St. Thomas and parts of the Middlesex and Elgin counties) decreased by 3.6 percent, adjusted for inflation in Ontario.

The worrying trend continues. While 2015 saw a good increase of 3.1 percent in the median total personal income of the London CMA, the increases fell to 0.3 percent in 2016 and 1.2 percent in 2017.

“Perpetual tax increases over inflation are not sustainable, affordable, or acceptable,” Paolatto wrote, urging Londoners to tell their elected officials.

Public information sessions and preparatory discussions were held on the city’s spending plan, which is scheduled for March 2. For this year and each of the following three, possible tax increases range from 3.2 to 4.5 percent.

All this came after the municipality had set a target of 2.7 percent for each of the four years under its multi-year budget. Make no mistake: even that number generates automatic, inflationary rises.

Paolatto argues that the municipality must carefully examine how the city provides services and does this more efficiently before introducing new expenditures. The Council examines 25 proposals to spend more.

Paolatto is supported by Gerry Macartney, chief executive officer of the London Chamber Commerce, who says that “everything must be on the table” to curb the rise in spending. In a letter to the holder and the council, Macartney said he preferred a tax increase of two to three percent. A rise that goes further, he wrote, “will put an unnecessary economic burden on our members and the city’s taxpayers.”

Council, Macartney says, should assess and sell “low-hanging fruit,” such as municipal golf courses and tennis courts, if their actual operating costs no longer make sense. He notes, for example, that 18 private golf courses are within half an hour of London, so there are alternatives.

And although Macartney supports a multi-year budget, he wants to see a robust annual update.

“There is something to give,” Macartney says about city spending.

Orlando Zamprogna has city budgets. He was Deputy Mayor and Head of Budget for 13 of his 25 years in the council. He maintains that multi-year budgets are a mistake. “It takes away from responsibility,” he says. “There is no incentive to examine programs to see if they work well.”

For Zamprogna the overarching problem is simple: “The government has taken control and the politicians have lost control.”

As an example, he refers to staff recommending $ 13 million to plan a new town hall, which is estimated to cost $ 125.5 million. “That’s an incredible amount of money,” he says, referring to both amounts. He wants voters to decide the issue. The building on Dufferin Avenue 300 was opened in 1971 and is six years newer than that of Toronto.

Zamprogna says the city-center municipality should continue to rent space from private landlords who pay property taxes on the most valuable real estate in the city: “Leasing is a better plan.”

A new town hall at its core would “sterilize” the site by generating zero tax revenue, he says. Zamprogna opposed the city’s decision to accept ownership of property when it opened Budweiser Gardens with a private partner, removing an entire city block of tax roles. Leasing not only fills the empty space, but also generates pedestrian traffic from city staff and Londoners who have to deal with it.

The budgetary perspectives and suggestions from observers Paolatto, Macartney and Zamprogna deserve respect. Will someone on the council take them to heart, or are our elected officials under the thumb of the board as Zamprogna suggests? We will see it soon.

The tax increases imposed by the municipality, after a slight last-minute limitation due to the growth of the assessment, are retained in the multi-year budget for four years. And those expenditures are monitored annually in what amounts to a drive-by audit.

All very scary. And just not good enough.

Tell the council what you think. The time is running out.

Chip Martin is a retired London-based Free Press reporter and author of books on crime and baseball.

martin.chip50@gmail.com