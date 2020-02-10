Martin Luther King Jr. explains the meaning of love in a rare handwritten note

Just in time for Valentine’s Day is a rare handwritten note from Martin Luther King Jr. discovered the meaning of love. The note, presumably from the mid-1960s, is on sale through the memorabilia company Moments in Time. While the selling price of $ 42,000 of the note seems steep, says Gary Zimet, CEO of Moments in Time, that the price reflects how rare it is to find a handwritten note by the renowned civil rights leader. “It’s extremely rare. Other than inscriptions in (typed) letters and books, finding a handwritten note is very rare,” Zimet said. “This note contains the philosophy of King’s life and that is why it is so important.” According to Zimet, King wrote the note after someone asked him what he thought the meaning of love was. The note reads: “Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the nature of God.” brought to believe that the note was authentic as soon as he saw it. But he also compared it with other examples of King’s handwriting to check if it was real. CNN could not independently confirm its authenticity. Moments in Time bought the note from a memorabilia trader in England, who apparently had no idea of ​​the value of the note, according to Zimet. the average person, Zimet hopes that it will go to someone who will appreciate its meaning and value.

