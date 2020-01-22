Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Faith, political mix on vacation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Black unemployment has reached a record high during the Trump government, but many economists note that since 2009 economic growth has stimulated employment. The most dramatic fall in black unemployment came under President Barack Obama. Despite economic success, polls find most African-American voters ashamed of Trump.

In Atlanta, Republican American senator Kelly Loeffler, named last month by Georgia Gov, said. Brian Kemp, that her upbringing on a farm in Illinois was touched by King.

“Dr. King’s call to serve, to sacrifice, to put others first, it formed our home and inspired us to ask what Dr.. King asked the world. “What are you doing for others?” Loeffler said.

One of Loeffler’s democratic opponents in a special election in November would be the Rev. Raphael Warnock can be the current pastor in Ebenezer, who once led King and his father. Warnock said, without naming Loeffler by name, that honoring King means more than just giving lip service on a weekend a year.

“Everyone wants to be seen where Dr. King stood. That’s fine, you’re welcome, “said Warnock, who could soon announce a Senate demolition. “But if you were standing today in this holy place where Dr. King was standing, make sure we come tomorrow, we’ll see you standing where Dr. King was standing.”

Van King, Warnock said that “too many people like to remember him and tear him to pieces at the same time,” calling Georgia “ground zero for voter suppression” and referring to the failure of Republican leadership to fully expand the Medicaid health insurance program.

Others agreed with him, with main speaker Rev. Howard-John Wesley from Alexandria, Virginia, who told those present that “we have lost the radicalism” of King’s vision, talk about how King ended the Vietnam War and the uneven American economy at the end of his career.

Loeffler did not mention Trump or the Senate deposition process, but the US Democratic representative Hank Johnson applauded the accusation and said that American democracy is “in great danger.”

“Our communities are once again at the forefront of fighting to protect our republic,” said Johnson. “And it can be easy, brothers and sisters, to despair at such moments. But even in our darkest hours, Dr. Legacy’s legacy King a hope that the dawn will come. “

The Republican Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, came on stage and tried to create confidence that his office supports broad voter participation and that the state’s new voting machines guarantee a fair vote. Democrats led by former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams have attacked his actions, including a massive cleansing of inactive voters from the state’s voting roles.

“Every voter gets one vote. We all have a voice. We all count, “Raffensperger said.

King’s daughter Bernice said that the King’s Holiday became a day of service, “one day off, no day off.” She said the vacation needs a broader picture.

“A day ahead is not enough. What we need is a light, dedicated to working vigilantly to build the beloved community, “she said. “A light up not only implies an obligation to service, but also to systemic change.”

The same kind of wrestling about what King currently means took place elsewhere, with Pence speaking Sunday in a church service in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pence spoke in the Holy City Church of God in Christ about King’s religion and how he “challenged the conscience of a nation to live up to our highest ideals by speaking to our common foundation of faith.”

Pence acknowledges the division of the nation and said that if the Americans again devoted themselves to the ideals King put forward while striving for opportunities for everyone, “we will see our way through these divided times and we will do our part in our time for a more perfect union. “

As a presidential election looms up this fall, divisions rank, according to recent opinion polls.

Among black Americans, more than 80% said last year that President Donald Trump’s actions in the office have made matters worse for people like her, while only 4% said Trump’s actions were good for African Americans in general. According to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

