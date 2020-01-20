Martin Luther King Holiday: Belief, politics mix this holiday

ATLANTA (AP) – The nation recognizes Pastor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Monday by recalling his earlier struggles for racial equality and marking the federal holiday he celebrated against the backdrop of a presidential election year.

In an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a service in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the murdered civil rights leader.

Before the service, Pence visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where King was shot on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

“I am here to pay homage and respect to a man who not only walked the dirt roads of the south, but also spoke to hundreds of thousands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, touched the hearts of the American people, and triumphed over the government-led civil rights movement Jim Crow, ”said Pence on Sunday at the Holy City Church of God in Christ.

Pence spoke about King’s religion and how he “challenged a nation’s conscience to live up to our highest ideals by speaking to our common beliefs.”

Pence paid tribute to the divisions of the nation and said that if the Americans devote themselves to the ideals that King put forward while trying to open up opportunities for everyone, “we will fight our way through these divided times and do our part in our time to to form a more perfect union. “

In King’s hometown of Atlanta, Monday’s commemorations could draw attention to the clergy’s continued leadership in African American thinking and politics.

Rev. Howard-John Wesley, pastor-in-chief of Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, will be the keynote speaker on Monday at a service organized by the Martin Luther King Jr.Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

It is held in the sanctuary of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, which both the king and his father directed.

Wesley has argued that Christ should be remembered as a political radical and that Christians should challenge injustices in the established political and social order. King’s economic and anti-war activism can sometimes be bleached out of holiday celebrations, he said. Wesley has spent a Sabbath year from the pulpit of his church, which has grown rapidly under his leadership.

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, appointed by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this month, planned to attend the Ebenezer Baptist Church event.

Ebenezer Baptist is now pastorized by Pastor Raphael Warnock, one of several Democrats who could challenge Loeffler in a special November election.

The scheduled meeting on Monday is part of a series of events in honor of King’s legacy, including a Saturday evening gala in Atlanta hosted by the King Center and a number of aid projects organized by community groups.