Martin Lewis explains what to do if you have debts

MONEY expert Martin Lewis has unveiled his top tips to get out of debt during the last installment of his money show on ITV.

He spoke to Chris – a 28-year-old from Scarborough – who is dealing with ‘catastrophic’ debt levels.

Chris said, “About ten years ago I got as many credit cards, phone contracts, payday loans as I could. If they gave it to me on credit, I would take it.

“Life got in the way, my credit gets shot through the floor, I don’t even know half the people to whom I owe money. I was 18.”

“I’m worried about the future now, because when I was 18, I wasn’t thinking about buying a house. But now that I’m older, I want my own.”

Martin advised Chris – and anyone dealing with unpaid debts – to seek help from a debt counseling service such as Step Change, National Debtline or Citizens Advice.

He said, “Guilt can be dangerous, debilitating and depressing, but don’t just ignore it and go on, that’s a mistake.

“Taking action is what matters, whether your debts are manageable or even if they feel catastrophic.

“Non-commercial debt counseling agencies will discuss this with you. They are there to help you not to assess you and you need to do that as soon as possible.

“There are so many people with a terrible debt. I always urge you to choose non-profit agencies because they can sit there, go through the details, talk to the creditors for you and make it work.

Check for incorrectly sold payday loans

Martin also suggested that Chris might have sold part of his payday loans incorrectly.

When you take out one of these short-term emergency loans, the company must ensure that you can repay the debt, that you understand the short term, and that you know the conditions.

Martin Lewis golden rules for transfer cards

FOLLOW these rules to ensure that you use correct transfer cards to help you become debt free:

Never miss a minimal refund or you can lose the 0 percent and reach the full representative 20 percent APR Try to empty the card before the zero percent ends – or at least move the balance again Do not issue or include these cards because it is not cheap.

He recommended that Chris immediately start claiming because he could get back all interest, which often runs into thousands of pounds.

He said: “Pay no one to do this for you, there are free tools and manuals that do it for you and I want you to look it up and claim a payday loan. You may be able to get a piece of money back.

Dealing with smaller debts

While Martin suggested that Chris talk to a charity, these services are aimed at people in debt crisis.

Signs that you may have as a catastrophic debt include if you have more than one annual salary (excluding pensions or student loans), if you cannot make your minimum repayments, or if you are worried at night.

For anyone with more manageable debts, Martin’s most important tip is to go black again, making sure that you have made the interest that you pay to a minimum.

He said: “For everyone, the most important solution is actually to try to lower the cost of your interest, so that you can pay off the debt more easily and you can stop borrowing.

“My preferred solution is to get everything at 0 percent, in this way all your repayments pay the actual debt instead of just paying off the interest and that means you will be debt free sooner.”

He recommends that everyone with debts looks for a “top balance transfer”.

Then take a new card to pay off your existing debts, but ensure that it has a long transfer period of 0 percent.

You owe the money to your new lenders, but you do not pay interest on it.

As long as you pay off the debt before the introduction period (sometimes more than two years), you will get rid of your debt without interest.

Martin says: “” If you cannot afford to repay your credit card and save your card debt, you cannot afford to NOT check whether you can get a transfer. “

HOW TO CHOOSE A BALANCE SHEET TRANSFER CARD

THESE are some of the factors that you should take into account when choosing a balance transfer card

Interest-free period – the longer the zero percent period, the greater the chance that you will pay the debt.

– the longer the zero percent period, the greater the chance that you will pay the debt. compensation – some card providers charge an initial fee for transfers, with two cards of the same length you want the lowest fee.

If you can pay your debt faster, try a card at no cost

– some card providers charge an initial fee for transfers, with two cards of the same length you want the lowest fee. If you can pay your debt faster, try a card at no cost Guaranteed rate – Some transfer cards describe the arte as a maximum of 0 percent. That means that you run the risk of paying some interest.

Others guarantee the 0 percent, so if you are eligible for the card, you know that you are interest-free.

– Some transfer cards describe the arte as a maximum of 0 percent. That means that you run the risk of paying some interest. Others guarantee the 0 percent, so if you are eligible for the card, you know that you are interest-free. Cashback – some cards offer cashback for transfer. if it is a free card, it may mean that you are paid for transferring your debt.

It should not be a determining factor, but cashback can give a choice between two otherwise identical options

