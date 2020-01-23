Martin Boyle to Celtic Latest

CELTIC wanted to add to its team this month, but nobody could have seen it coming.

It seems that Celtic Hibernian scouts Martin Boyle with Nicky Hammond who confirms the rule about the RecordSport player.

Hammond was also in the Dundee Utd vs. Hibernian cup band at the weekend, a journey that seemed to spark a second glance at the winger.

Boyle can play wide right of a front three and would be a backup of James Forrest when he comes in. This would certainly be the last straw for Maryan Shved if Neil Lennon brings another player into his position.

Speaking of Martin Boyle, Hibernian manager Jack Ross does not want to see him go.

“Did they leave during the break?” The boss of the Hibs shouted when asked about the champion’s reconnaissance mission: “I have said before that he is a better player than some people have called him,” he told RecordSport.

“He has much more than pace – his intelligence is really good and he has contributed to the two goals.

“He got up on the second goal instead of letting him flash over it, but it shows that he is a player in a good place.

“He is the last person I would like to lose from this club.

“I’ve talked to players before – it’s players who get results and you enjoy watching them and people take them away from you.

“But I don’t mind others watching him, because it means he plays well for me.”

Neil Lennon has worked with Boyle in Hibernian and was one of the star players of the Irishman during his spell at the Easter Road club.

This would be an underwhelming but effective signing in many ways. But will Hibs even want to do business with Celtic?