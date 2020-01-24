Martin Boyle to Celtic Latest

The biggest Celtic rumor this week was the possible move for Martin Boyle of Hibernian. The winger played under Neil Lennon during the time of the Celtic manager in the warm seat on Easter Road and there is talk of a reunion.

RecordSport claims that Hibernian has set its price for the player who has 18 months left from his current Hibs deal.

The report says that Hibs wants £ 1.5 million for the midfielder if he went into this window.

Although this is not a problem for Celtic, it is unclear whether Lawwell would penalize such a deal for a player who would clearly come to play backup to James Forrest. We also have Marian Shved in the same position with his thumbs.

There are no real noises this deal is coming. Hibernian is in no hurry to sell and it remains to be seen how enthusiastic Celtic really is.