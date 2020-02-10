Martha Stewart, 78, shows a leg in a sexy mini at the Oscars party

Martha Stewart’s still has it at 78.

The domestic doyenne blinded after the 2020 Oscars at the star-studded party of Vanity Fair, where she appeared in a sexy black Giambattista Valli mini dress complete with see-through sleeves and a high ruffled hem.

Stewart embellished her look with a pile of golden pearls and matching Manolo Blahnik sandals, the last of which played even more miles on her legs.

What about the secret behind her beautiful gams?

“Weekly horseback riding is very good for the legs,” the former model brutally wrote her Instagram snap from outside the party. Stewart owns a stable full of amazing Frisians and often shows her beloved horses in her posts on social media.

The fans of the entertaining expert could not get enough of her long-legged appearance. “I’ve been riding all my life and my legs don’t look like yours,” one said, while another wrote: “No one can say that aging doesn’t make a woman more beautiful. You’re an inspiration.”

“Martha has a number of stems !!!”, a third follower called and a fourth simply wrote: “Martha can get it.”

Martha Stewart in Giambattista Valli at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party Getty Images

