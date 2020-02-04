Marshmello kicks other acts from a shared green room on the Fontainebleau

Marshmello has a big head.

Page Six is ​​told that the hot DJ – famous for the giant marshmallow-shaped mascot he always wants to wear in public – refused to share a dressing room with the other acts at an A-list party at the Fontainebleau in Miami during the weekend .

So, we are told, the other artists – including DJ Irie, DJ D-Sol (who happens to be the CEO of Goldman Sachs) and several Grammy winners the Black Eyed Peas – were forced to go somewhere else before they walked onto the stage. “D-Sol, for example, was escorted to his VIP table and waited to continue,” said an insider. “It wasn’t ideal.”

It is unclear why the soft-headed DJ needed his own excavations, but as we mentioned earlier, he is very serious that he is not seen without his head, so he may have wanted privacy. Another source said that when “Mello entered the stage, his security” aggressively “cleared one of the areas where VIPs were hanging around to watch the other acts. “It became his (people) area,” said a spy.

Guests in the bash include Paul McCartney, Elon Musk, Austin Mahone, Jonathan “Food God” Cheban and Jeffree Star. Representatives did not return to us.

.