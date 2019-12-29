Marshawn Lynch TD brings candy thrown by Seahawks fans – The Reporter

Loading...

Marshawn Lynch's return looked like a failure during the first half of the de facto NFC West game Sunday night.

The twice retired runner scored just seven yards in four runs over 30 minutes of his return from the Seahawks against the 49ers, and Seattle lost 13-0.

But the second half saw a little more bite from one of Oakland's favorite children.

He started races of 8 and 15 yards in the first touchdown of the Seahawks. And on his second half drive, he sent CenturyLink Field into a frenzy with his half-meter touchdown jump.

Oakland's own scores against the Niners. pic.twitter.com/QhWBOvtGcI

– Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) December 30, 2019

It seems that at least one Seattle fan came prepared with the appropriate sweets for that occasion: Skittles.

Clean in CenturyLink Field 🗣

It was raining Skittles after TD of @ MoneyLynch 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdlDN5LzmA

– SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 30, 2019

Lynch's affinity for Skittles is well known.

The former Cal star is not the prettiest guy, but he appeared in commercials that encourage consumers to try the rainbow.

According to SB Nation, his mother, Delisa, was the one who started him.

"I would give him a handful of Skittles and say: & # 39; Eat them, baby & # 39;" Delisa Lynch told the Seahawks team's website in 2012. "& # 39; They'll make you run fast and they're going to make you play good ".

It wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out that Lynch had some Skittles at halftime on Sunday night to give him the boost he needed.