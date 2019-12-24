Marshawn Lynch meets with Seahawks before the 49ers critical showdown Sunday night in Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

RENTON, Washington – When the Seahawks lost their lives and lost even more of their field already beaten in a shocking 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, all the hope that had come from a surprisingly reconstructed list It quickly faded away. .

The number 1 seed is almost lost and they are about to embark on a playoff race without their initial left tackle or any of their three best runners.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and the sports world of Seattle, boiled again. The Beast Mode was back.

Marshawn Lynch, who left retirement in 2016 to play two seasons with the Raiders of his hometown, signed a contract that extends as long as Seattle reaches the playoffs, but no more. Coach Pete Carroll would not commit to anything yet, but said he has Lynch on Sunday night against the 49ers.

"It will be fine, it will look good, it will do everything very well," Carroll said, warning that he would like to see Lynch practice first.

While the possibility of replacing Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and CJ Prosise – 2,040 total yards between them – with a 33-year-old runner who hasn't rushed the ball in an NFL game in a season and a half may seem wild, if someone can do it, it's the Beast mode, right?

But more than its immediate impact on the field, the Seahawks hope that Lynch's presence in the locker room can help boost a team that was once promising, whose momentum has stalled.

"It definitely gives the team some energy," linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “A guy who has so much history here, so much history throughout the league. Not only on the field but also outside the field and have a guy like that come in and see him run the ball again. ”

Wagner is one of the few Seahawks left on the list of Lynch's first tour in Seattle. When word spread about the firm, Wagner found himself trying to put into words the legend of Marshawn Lynch.

"You can't describe it in one word," said Wagner. "He's an amazing guy, a quiet guy sometimes, but sometimes not so quiet. He likes music, different types of music. Very humble sometimes. He has so much knowledge to infect you if you let him.

Do you want an example of how revered Lynch is in the Seahawks locker room? His locker, encased between Wagner and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, makes him the only offensive player on that side of the locker room.

"Only one person can do it," linebacker K.J. Wright said. "And that is number 24."

This did not happen overnight.

While Lynch calls Oakland home, he has maintained relationships in Seattle. Earlier this month, he visited the Seahawks practice facilities. It was reported at that time that he was just catching up with old teammates. But according to an NFL.com report, it was a precursor to this week's meeting.

When asked how long he had been working to make this happen, Carroll replied: "He left how many years ago?"

Lynch's last blow with the Seahawks' uniform was the unfortunate interception on the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX, when Seattle infamously opted not to hand the ball to his dull runner.

That night, Lynch hung them up, literally. But before that, he spent six years as an integral part of the most successful career in the history of the Seahawks. He ran for more than 1,200 yards in four consecutive seasons, won a Super Bowl and induced real seismic activity. It is possible that no one of those teams, not even Russell Wilson, is so dear to Seattle, still.

In a video posted Tuesday night by his company, Beast Mode Productions, Lynch said there is a reason he has returned: "pending issues."

"I have been to many places in the world where I have people who speak to me in languages ​​that I don't know what the hell they are saying," Lynch continues in the video, "but at the end of the day, when it translates, it is, & # 39; you should have two Super Bowl rings & # 39; ".

As if there were not enough parallels between this game and the 2013 clashes that cemented the rivalry of the Seahawks-49ers, Seattle added another part of its backfield that season, although with a little less fanfare. Robert Turbin will complete the Seahawks runner, along with Travis Homer, the fourth runner until last week.

Turbin was the Seahawks' fourth round pick in the 2013 draft, the same one that produced Wagner and Russell Wilson, and ran for 928 yards in their first three seasons. But he hasn't played an NFL snap since 2018. He appeared in two games for the Colts last season and six last year.

But it's the implications of Sunday night's game that worries Carroll and the Seahawks, not the opponent.

"We talked in reference to this opportunity starting in April," said Carrol. “We started long before preparing for the opportunity to play good football when this time comes. We are driven. We're rolling. "

While the Seahawks' only path to seed number 1 requires that they defeat the 49ers and, more blatantly, that the Packers lose to the humble lions. All the 49ers need is to win on Sunday and the NFC playoffs will go through the Levi stadium.