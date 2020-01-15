MarsCat robot is more a project than a pet

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJaa1-Vnz4E (/ embed)

There is a growing fear that artificial intelligence in combination with robotics will displace the value of people in many contexts. But can these trends also apply to our traditional four-legged dog and feline companions? After the splash at CES 2020 I got the chance to get up close this week with two prototypes of the MarsCat robot developed by Elephant Robotics. The mechanical mower took a small step forward for the robot child … and tilted immediately. That would have been the low point if another litter had not fallen later in the demonstration, breaking his leg in the process.

Even when the robots didn’t show off their distant feline agility, they made loud acceleration sounds and moved like you would expect a robot cat to move. Fluffy’s role in society is safe for the time being. But not necessarily indefinitely.

Built on the Raspberry Pi platform and launched on Kickstarter, the MarsCat is the pet project of Joey Song, who has long been a fan of Sony’s Aibo robot dog, but appalled at the high price. (Song said he collected a used one for a few years ago for $ 2,000.) With Mars Cat, Song says he hopes to lower the price of such a pet (the launch price is $ 699), while also speeding up the pace of innovation . At launch, the MarsCat supports the detection of brightness and moving objects, features that Aibo cannot perceive.

Yet MarsCat is clearly getting visual inspiration from Aibo because his body is made of soft plastic, unlike Hasbro’s FurReal toy animals. He remarks that when they tried fur, the cat’s staring became narrower. For now, it’s practically cuddly compared to Nybble, another open-source feline bone that raised more than $ 300,000 at Indiegogo last year. Song says the company is considering offering fur as an additional accessory in addition to the four colors offered at launch, and also offers that getting the material for legs is less challenging. In addition, he says, one of the main goals of the project is to make every cat unique. His personality is designed to evolve in response to how it is treated and his memories can even be transplanted into a new body.

Although the prototypes shown had their share in weaknesses and weaker joints, there were some encouraging parts of the demonstration. The cat punches had expressive LCD eyes and were able to respond to strokes both on top of their head and under their chin. By pressing both, the cat is put on standby. The models came in realistic sitting and jumping positions and “kneaded”. And after a few attempts someone recognized toys and made a lazy wipe at them. An advantage of making a robot cat versus a dog when it comes to biological comparisons is that the operating time of MarsCat is around three to four hours, which, according to Song, is closer to the amount of time that real cats are active. MarsCat comes with a charging path.

At some point, the category can grow up where these robots can provide more emotional support to those who want a real dog or cat, but cannot have one for reasons that range from lack of mobility to allergies. MarsCat is perhaps much cheaper than the pioneering robopet from Sony, but it is still largely aimed at enthusiasts and hobbyists. The source code will be available as open source and the cat can be programmed via Python and, despite the lack of claws, Scratch.

