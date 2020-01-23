Mars Rover is frozen after software error

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The Curiosity rover has performed admirably on Mars for more than seven years, but a few bumps have been underway. After all, it was only designed for a few years. NASA reports that Curiosity has had to deal with a system error that made the robot unaware of its position and attitude on the red planet. As long as it has not recovered, curiosity is frozen in place.

Curiosity arrived on Mars in 2012 and made history with its hugely successful missile landing system. Since then, it has traversed the terrain at Gale Crater and climbed the slopes of Mount Sharp, passing on data about the geological past of the red planet. Thanks to curiosity, we have a better idea of ​​where water existed on Mars (and possibly still exists), and where we might find evidence of ancient life.

Mars is far enough away that we cannot directly control curiosity in real time – the rover receives many assignments and then carries them out. This means that it must have an accurate awareness of the condition of all its joints, as well as environmental details such as the location of nearby obstacles and the slope of the ground. This vital information ensures that the robber does not hit his arm or cut large stones while rolling.

Curiosity stores all these attitude data in memory, but something went wrong a few days ago during operations. While the robber executed his orders, he suddenly lost his orientation. Attitude data did not climb, so curiosity froze in place to prevent damage to oneself. Although the robber is physically in place, he is still in communication with the team here on earth.

Because everything else is working on the rover, NASA was able to develop a set of instructions that did that Should get the robber moving again. After sending, the data will inform Curiosity of its attitude and confirm its current status. This means the rover must recover and continue to perform his safety checks. However, NASA also hopes to collect data about the cause of the problem. The hope is that they can prevent another freeze in the future.

While NASA hopes to make more use of curiosity, the agency is working hard on the upcoming Mars 2020 rover. That mission will start this summer and arrive on Mars in early 2021.

