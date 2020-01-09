Mars is working together to increase the yield, quality and disease resistance of cocoa

Loading...

Mars, Inc. strives for a 100% sustainable supply chain to meet its future cocoa needs. The family business cooperates with agricultural analysis company Nature Source Improved Plants to develop new cocoa varieties with higher yields, better disease resistance and higher quality faster, according to an NSIP release.

Mars’ Cocoa for Generations strategy will help the CPG company to show leadership in this effort. It may also inspire other partners to work on increasing farmers’ incomes, protecting children from hazardous working conditions and preserving forests, the release said. This will not be easy, because cocoa often competes for land with palm oil and rubber production clumps, and better farming methods cannot solve all problems, it added.

The global demand for cocoa is expected to increase by around 5% in the near future, NSIP said. A higher demand usually results in the planting of more hectares, but adding more cocoa trees has also caused deforestation and environmental destruction, the company added.

Dive Insight:

Due to its well-known candy brands – including M & M’s, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and Dove – Mars has a keen interest in maintaining a sustainable cocoa supply. However, improving quality and yield through breeding takes many years and a lot of money before the investment literally pays off, noted David Mackill, the director of genetics and breeding, in the release.

This is where NSIP enters. The plant analysis company uses new breeding technologies based on advanced genomics, which have improved the productivity and quality of crops in crops, plants, perennials and orphans. At the same time, the company says that this method reduces research and development costs. NSIP said it is developing in vitro reproduction techniques to help growers produce perennial plantation crops such as cocoa.

According to the European Commission, around 4 million tonnes of cocoa beans are needed every year to keep up with demand, which requires 500 million new plants every year. Given the increasing market demand for cocoa and the production challenges – climate change, declining yields, aging farmers, volatile prices and crop diseases – better ways to produce plants are needed. Consequently, micropropagation has become important to produce higher quality plants with greater disease resistance faster.

This is not Mars’s first attempt to improve the cocoa supply. The company announced in September 2018 that it would spend more than ten billion dollars to improve the sustainability of the supply chain. At the time, John Ament, the company’s global cocoa vice president, told Reuters that the traditional cocoa food chain is “broken” because it often does little to help local workers and prevent environmental degradation. The company promised to use all its cocoa responsibly by 2025.

Such promises from Big Food are common, but the success rate is not that high. According to a Greenpeace report published last year, none of the 50 CPG companies, retailers, and producers had made meaningful efforts to remove deforestation from their supply chains.

However, the report also acknowledged that some chocolate makers – Nestlé, Lindt, Mars, Mondelez, Cargill and Barry Callebaut – had made progress. Cargill promotes good farming practices with its Cargill Cocoa Promise, Barry Callebaut achieved 44% sustainable cocoa in 2018 and Hershey promised a $ 500 million investment in the sustainability of West African cocoa, Greenpeace said.

In addition to the commitments and investments, some manufacturers that use chocolate as an ingredient upcycle parts of the cocoa fruit to reduce waste and increase sales. Nestle announced last summer that it had developed a new chocolate making technique with only cocoa fruit pulp and no added refined sugar for sweeteners. And Barry Callebaut debuted snack products in September 2019 with parts of cocoa fruit that are usually thrown away.

Tangible results from more sustainable practices can attract the increasing number of consumers looking for these qualities, and innovative chocolate makers can reap the rewards if they do.