Marquette College reschedules spring 2020 commencement for Aug. 30

MILWAUKEE — Marquette College has rescheduled its 2020 spring commencement ceremony for August 30 at Fiserv Discussion board, the college declared Friday, April 24.

Originally slated for Sunday, May perhaps 17, the coronavirus pandemic took the remainder of the semester on line in mid-March and halted all in-particular person graduation ceremonies due to social distancing protocols.

In a statement, Marquette College President Michael Lovell acknowledged these programs could transform:

There have been many questions about Commencement — one of the year’s most anticipated events. Adhering to the postponement of this year’s ceremonies thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette done a study of graduating pupils on how ideal to celebrate the Class of 2020. About 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and expert learners done the survey. An overwhelming the vast majority of students noted a sturdy choice for an in-man or woman ceremony when it is safe to gather.

Primarily based on this feed-back and understanding that Graduation is the end result of years of challenging get the job done for our graduates and sacrifice for their people, we are preparing to host an in-human being Commencement ceremony on Sunday, August 30, at Fiserv Forum. Specific college students will be identified as they cross the phase. Only the specialist colleges — University of Dentistry, Legislation Faculty and Overall health Sciences professional levels — will host their have ceremonies. The individual colleges will host receptions through the August 29–30 weekend. Baccalaureate Mass will be held Saturday, August 29, at 4 p.m., at the Al McGuire Centre.

Any of our designs might need to modify primarily based on governing administration and well being official recommendations, so we inquire for your ongoing tolerance and versatility. If foreseeable future steerage needs a various action, the protection of our learners, college and staff members will be the most critical issue in our conclusions.

Marquette will resume standard functions on campus this slide if governmental and health-related authorities think it is harmless to do so, the statement go through.

While the protection of the learners, personnel, college and group at large is their major priority, the college is on the lookout to make changes to the broader campus encounter forward of the slide 2020 semester.

