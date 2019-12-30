Marnus Labuschagne up 106 places in the test ranking in 2019

Loading...

His selection at No. 3 was strongly criticized, and while he was solid in the second half of the summer, his luck came when Steve Smith suffered a concussion at Lord & # 39; s Ashes Test.

Since that time in August, the 25-year-old has made 975 runs at an average of 75.

The right-hander was also at the top of the world scoring lists for 2019, with a 19-point run in the second round of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, his first score below 50 this summer.

"It's an art and a science, isn't it," Langer said earlier this summer about his shocking decision to integrate Labuschagne into the team at the start of l & # 39; year.

"You use the data, use the numbers, use the analogies of what people are and also use what you see.

"People like Marnus, you see someone with an incredible work ethic, an incredible hunger to get better, a very coachable and incredible energy.

"He brings so much to the team, not just batting and bowling, you have to weigh all these kinds of things. Sometimes you do well, sometimes you don't."

Australia's New Zealand beat at CWM closed the Trans-Tasman Trophy and also moved them from fifth to second place in the team standings.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins maintained his lead at the top of the bowling standings, with Black Caps fast Neil Wagner in second place.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also remain in the top 10, with Starc losing two places from fifth to seventh.

