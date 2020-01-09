Marnus Labuschagne is ready to move from test cricket to one-day caps, says Aaron Finch

Loading...

However, Finch is confident that the 25-year-old Queenslander’s red ball form will be translated in the subcontinent-limited format.

“We know he won’t be overwhelmed by this opportunity,” said Finch.

Aaron Finch has no doubt that Marnus Labuschagne will bring his shiny shape to white ball cricket

“He came back to Test Cricket after missing out on the ashes and he was incredible, so hopefully he can go on like this.

“The form he showed at the [domestic] one-day games was excellent.

“He’s around 40 on average and beats at three, beats at four for Queensland, which has been a bit more difficult in cricket at home in recent years.

“It is obvious that he is playing on slower gates that spin quite a bit to be able to play this role really well for Queensland. This has given him a side seat, as has his current form.

“I don’t understand why it wouldn’t be translated.”

Australia has made a number of changes to the ODI roster for this series, and the selection of younger players like Labuschagne could be seen as an indication of the future by the selection players.

But Finch insisted that the door be left open to seasoned batsmen Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, all of whom had been punished after last year’s World Cup in England.

“It’s never closed, but if you choose one side, there has to be a place,” said Finch.

“It just depends on being in the right place at the right time and having the right match-up.

“You can only pick as many top 3 batters.”

Maxwell, who paused earlier this season to focus on his mental health, strongly recalled his skills in the Big Bash League on Wednesday night.

The power hit hit 59 balls on 37 to lead Melbourne Stars to a comfortable win over Sydney Thunder.

“People look at [these innings] and they see the results and the great success, but the way he dealt with it last night was very clinical,” said Finch about his teammate in Victoria.

“He gave himself a chance early on and then dominated late.

“Once he’s in there, you can’t roll anywhere with him. He has an answer for everything.”

