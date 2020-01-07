Marnus Labuschagne has the chance to become an all-round star, says Justin Langer

Loading...

It is often forgotten that Labuschagne’s strong performance in one-day cricket made him aware of voters in 2018. His last three national campaigns resulted in 926 runs at 51:44.

“If you look at his one-day domestic record, that’s excellent. Because he does so well, he gave us ammunition to choose from, but it also fits one of the roles we’re looking for,” said Langer.

Can Marnus Labuschagne take his test form into the 50-over game? Credit: AAP

“The middle-order batsman runs hard between the gates, plays very well, is very fit, has a gun in his arms and throws a few leggies. It is a great package for one-day cricket. So we are very excited to see how he is doing ,

“And he deserved this opportunity. Not only on his test form, but also on his one-day house form.”

Langer pointed out that selectors would not make major changes to the Bangladesh test series during the winter. This means that the opening player Joe Burns is likely to be given another chance at the top after a quiet, if unspectacular, summer.

Reminiscent of the Pakistan series, Burns scored an average of 32 goals in eight innings, but fought 97 after his first appearance at Gabba. However, selectors are happy with the combination he made with good friend David Warner.

“In the spirit of this continuity, it would be difficult to separate this squad,” said Langer.

Veteran Moises Henriques is struggling to do his first test in four years when the selectors are looking for an all-rounder that will allow them to play two slow bowlers in spin-friendly conditions.

Henriques, Marcus Stoinis (foot), Mitchell Marsh (hand) and Cameron Green (back) had limited bowling due to injuries. Marsh was last selected when Australia contested an all-rounder in the fifth Ashes test.

Langer wants Henriques to bowl more so that he can be considered for the role. The 32-year-old has only dropped 20 overs in six Shield games this season, presumably to minimize his risk of injury, but is one of the top scorers with 453 out of 57.

“The reality is that none of our all-rounders play bowling. Moises doesn’t bowl a lot, we’ll probably talk to him about bowling as much as he can,” said Langer.

“Marcus isn’t bowling because of his foot right now. Mitch Marsh hasn’t bowled much. He’s bowled two over in the big bash and Cameron Green has a stress fracture in his back.”

Mitchell Swepson is the main contender for Nathan Lyon’s spin partner, while all-rounder Ashton Agar and Victorian left winger Jon Holland should also be considered.

Senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald takes the lead in India from Langer, who has been given leave after the first 20 hectic months of work.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

